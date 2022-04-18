LIVE UPDATES: No Plans For Biden to Visit Ukraine, White House Says

President Joe Biden has not plans to visit Kiev to meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.
This comes after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Biden should visit Ukraine because he is the "leader of the United States."
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a precision airstrike wiped out a logistics facility outside Lvov in western Ukraine containing large amounts of US and European weaponry. Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against pumping Kiev with weapons, at the same time assumming it will not change the outcome of the special operation.
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass.
Russia, which has repeatedly said it does not violate existing conventions regulating armed conflict, has said Ukrainian troops are using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas. Russia has also accused the Ukrainian military of using cluster munitions, including in the March 14 missile attack on Donetsk that killed 21 civilians.
21:48 GMT 18.04.2022
Biden Disagrees With Sen. Chris Coon's Claim US Should Send Troops to Fight Against Russia in Ukraine
US Sent 4 Planes of Security Aid to Ukraine Over Weekend, Another on Monday - White House
21:29 GMT 18.04.2022
US Does Everything for Ukraine to Win in Conflict With Russia - Pentagon
"We want Ukraine to win this fight [with Russia] and we are doing everything we can here, at the Department of Defense, to make sure they have the capabilities to do that," Kirby said on Monday.
20:55 GMT 18.04.2022
European Security Environment Will Remain Changed Due to Ukraine - Pentagon
“We continue to believe that the European security environment has changed and will stay changed as a result of [Russian President] Mr. [Vladimir] Putin's willingness to conduct an unprovoked invasion of a neighboring state [Ukraine],” US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing. “We are going to continue to have conversations here inside the department and with allies and partners about what those changes portend for our posture going forward.”
20:54 GMT 18.04.2022
Situation in Ukraine Attests to Turkey's Importance to EU - Erdogan
"The situation with Ukraine, mediation by Turkey, our efforts have shown the importance of our country for the EU," Erdogan said while addressing his Justice and Development Party.
In late March, Erdogan raised the issue of Turkey's protracted accession process to the EU, saying that negotiations on Ankara's membership should be sped up to "grant Turkey the place it deserves."