Libya Currently Unable to Increase Oil, Gas Deliveries to Europe - Minister
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Libya has no capacity to increase exports of oil and gas to Europe at the moment, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Aoun said on Monday.
"Libya cannot increase the supply of gas or oil to Europe, since it does not have them now," the minister said.
According to him, "an increase in Libyan oil production requires the completion of modernisation processes (at oil facilities) with effective and transparent management."
Earlier, the Italian oil and gas group Eni announced that it intends to replace Russian oil with supplies from the international market and suspended the conclusion of new contracts for the supply of crude oil from Russia.
According to the company, in 2021, only 18% of the crude oil processed by Eni was of Russian origin, and it plans to offset this volume with purchases from the international market.
The Western countries are trying to remove their dependence on Russian fossil fuels
amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.