Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Top Indian Court Cancels Bail of Minister’s Son, Gives Him a Week to Surrender

The Supreme Court of India on Monday cancelled the bail granted to federal Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of mowing down protesting farmers in the Lakhmipur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh state last year.The apex court also ordered him to surrender within a week.The top court remarked that the Allahabad High Court's bail order was based on "irrelevant observations" and "overlooked relevant considerations".When asked whether the same judge of the High Court would hear the matter again, the Supreme Court said that it would not be "proper"."We are sure that the same judge would not want to hear the matter again", the court said.The minister's son allegedly killed five people when farmers were protesting for the revocation of farm laws. He was arrested several days later amid demands from opposition parties and huge public outrage against the Uttar Pradesh police for being slow to action in the case.Ashish Mishra was, however, granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on 10 February.The deceased persons' families challenged the decision, contending in their petition before the apex court that his bail must be cancelled as he is a "threat to witnesses".However, the Uttar Pradesh government said that although the incident is a “grave offence”, the minister’s son is “not a flight risk”.

