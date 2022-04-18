https://sputniknews.com/20220418/kiss-gene-simmons-says-other-stars-would-pass-out-in-30-minutes-performing-in-his-costume---1094864957.html
KISS’ Gene Simmons Says Other Stars Would Pass Out in 30 Minutes Performing in His Costume
The band are currently gearing up to continue their farewell final world tour, with their last-ever gigs will happen in November.
In his latest interview
with Entertainment Tonight, 72-year old KISS frontman shared his assurance that fellow stars such as Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Bono and Mick Jagger would never be able to perform on stage in his Bat costume.
“You got to understand – we love Jagger and Bruno Mars and Bono and anybody else, they’re all great, but if you put those guys – Beyoncé, put Beyoncé in my outfit with seven-to-eight-inch platform heels, dragon boots that each weigh as much as a bowling ball…," the bass guitarist said.
“The entire outfit, studs, leather and armour is about 40 pounds. The guitar and the studs are 12 pounds by itself. Then, you got to spit fire, fly through the air and do that for two hours. They would pass out within a half hour,” he shared with the media.
As far as how he's able to still rock the stage and go on tour at his age, Simmons claimed staying away from drugs and alcohol has helped.
"We work hard at it," Simmons maintained. "No drugs, no booze, no smoking. None of that stupid rock and roll stuff.
He also added: “I hike almost every single day with Shannon [Simmons’ wife], we do three to five miles a day, and it’s hard to keep this going.”
The band are currently gearing up to continue their farewell final world tour, with their last-ever gigs will happen in November.