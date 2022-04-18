International
LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Iranian Military Showcases New Ababil-5 Tactical Drone, Reports Say
Iranian Military Showcases New Ababil-5 Tactical Drone, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have presented the country's new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Ababil-5 at the military parades held across the... 18.04.2022
iran
drone
uav
iran, drone, uav

Iranian Military Showcases New Ababil-5 Tactical Drone, Reports Say

13:37 GMT 18.04.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have presented the country's new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Ababil-5 at the military parades held across the country on Monday, national media reported.
The military unveiled different UAVs at a ceremony dedicated to the national Army day which is celebrated in Tehran annually since 1921. Apart from the new Ababil-5 tactical drone, the military also displayed a range of homegrown drones, including Arash suicide drone, Kaman 22, Kaman-12, Karrar, Kian 1, Kian 2, Mohajer-2, Mohajer-4, Mohajer-6, Naseh, Raad 85 and Yasir combat UAVs, the Tasnim news agency reported.
The parades also showcased different Iranian armoured vehicles, tanks, missiles, fighter jets, and air defence missile systems, according to the report.
