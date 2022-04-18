https://sputniknews.com/20220418/iranian-military-showcases-new-ababil-5-tactical-drone-reports-say-1094861750.html

Iranian Military Showcases New Ababil-5 Tactical Drone, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have presented the country's new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Ababil-5 at the military parades held across the... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

The military unveiled different UAVs at a ceremony dedicated to the national Army day which is celebrated in Tehran annually since 1921. Apart from the new Ababil-5 tactical drone, the military also displayed a range of homegrown drones, including Arash suicide drone, Kaman 22, Kaman-12, Karrar, Kian 1, Kian 2, Mohajer-2, Mohajer-4, Mohajer-6, Naseh, Raad 85 and Yasir combat UAVs, the Tasnim news agency reported.The parades also showcased different Iranian armoured vehicles, tanks, missiles, fighter jets, and air defence missile systems, according to the report.

