https://sputniknews.com/20220418/gop-megadonor--billionaire-runs-fundraiser-for-democrat-manchin-at-swanky-florida-estate-1094873769.html

GOP Megadonor & Billionaire Runs Fundraiser For Democrat Manchin at Swanky Florida Estate

GOP Megadonor & Billionaire Runs Fundraiser For Democrat Manchin at Swanky Florida Estate

West Virginia Senator has a reputation of being a “centrist” Democrat, playing the spoiler to his party’s agenda multiple times so far during the Biden... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T23:15+0000

2022-04-18T23:15+0000

2022-04-18T23:15+0000

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

democrats

us

donor

billionaire

palm beach

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa9bec412ab910efbafddd8afecf314.jpg

Joe Manchin, ostensibly a Democrat, was the subject of a fundraiser hosted by longtime GOP donor and hedge fund billionaire Nelson Peltz at his $95 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida.The $5,000 a plate fundraiser, which generously came with a lunch plate of either chicken or fish, was also attended by Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Home Depot co-founders Ken Langone and Bernard Marcus, who typically donate to Republicans.At that time, Manchin was fighting with his party to cut back President Biden’s ill-fated Build Back Better social spending plan. Democrats tried to acquiesce to Manchin and fellow “centrist” Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s demands, but after cutting roughly $2 trillion from the plan, Manchin and Sinema never supported the bill and it fizzled in the Senate.Besides his opposition to the Build Back Better plan, Manchin has also split from his party on raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, as well as any kind of wealth tax and also opposed Biden’s Federal Reserve Board pick, Sarah Bloom Raskin.In 2020, Peltz ran a fundraiser for Trump and the Republican National Committee at the estate that was expected to raise $10 million. Peltz would later apologize for voting for Trump in 2020 after the January 6 riots, though he did not apologize directly for fundraising for him.Now, it seems Peltz may have his new man in Manchin. According to CNBC, attendees at the event stated that they hope Manchin switches parties and runs against Biden in the 2024 elections. Manchin previously stated that he does not plan to switch parties.Manchin has raised $1.3 million from January to March of this year and holds a $7 million war chest. While Manchin has stated publicly that he will not decide on running for reelection until after the 2022 midterms, he told donors at the fundraiser that he will be running in 2024.While Manchin was reportedly referring to running for reelection for his Senate seat, it seems at least some in the Republican party are hoping he runs against his friend Joe Biden instead.

palm beach

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), democrats, us, donor, billionaire, palm beach