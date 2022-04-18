https://sputniknews.com/20220418/cultural-surfing-google-arts-joins-hands-with-us-state-dept-to-show-global-heritage-1094867303.html

Cultural Surfing: Google Arts Joins Hands With US State Dept to Show Global Heritage

Cultural Surfing: Google Arts Joins Hands With US State Dept to Show Global Heritage

1,100 Ambassadors Fund projects in over 130 countries around the world are now available, allowing viewers to explore new heritage sites, with help from the US... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T18:10+0000

2022-04-18T18:10+0000

2022-04-18T18:10+0000

cultural heritage

world heritage

us

google

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094867800_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dad56d107f4c97828206f01bedaadace.jpg

As part of the World Heritage Day programme on the 18th of April, Google Arts & Culture, in a partnership with the US Department of State announced that it was offering the opportunity to virtually explore heritage preservation projects at sites around the world. The newly-dedicated section, for example, includes the royal residence of Nepal’s kings, Gaddi Baithak. The audience can also explore 100 new images of sites like the 13th-century al-Imam al-Shafi mausoleum in Cairo or the Buddhist temple Wat Chaiwatthanaram at Ayutthaya in Thailand. The aim of the project is not only to introduce new places and provide information about their importance, but also to raise awareness about the struggle to preserve the world's cultural heritage, so that guests can participate in their own communities. The Cultural Heritage Centre promised to update the site with future stories and to expand the list of culturally important places.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

cultural heritage, world heritage, us, google