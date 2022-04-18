https://sputniknews.com/20220418/cristiano-ronaldo-announces-death-of-baby-boy-1094870184.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Baby Boy

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Baby Boy

One of the twins delivered by the famed soccer player’s partner has passed away, the couple reported. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

The baby son of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has passed away, it was reported Thursday. A joint statement by the famed Manchester United player and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram reads:"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez."In October, Ronaldo informed his followers that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. Prior to their births, the soccer legend had four other children.

