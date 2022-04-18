Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Baby Boy
19:15 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 19:31 GMT 18.04.2022)
One of the twins delivered by the famed soccer player’s partner has passed away, the couple reported.
The baby son of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has passed away, it was reported Thursday. A joint statement by the famed Manchester United player and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram reads:
"It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It's the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."
"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez."
In October, Ronaldo informed his followers that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. Prior to their births, the soccer legend had four other children.