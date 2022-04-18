International
LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/cristiano-ronaldo-announces-death-of-baby-boy-1094870184.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Baby Boy
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Baby Boy
One of the twins delivered by the famed soccer player’s partner has passed away, the couple reported. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T19:15+0000
2022-04-18T19:31+0000
twins
cristiano ronaldo
soccer
baby
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080672972_0:159:2576:1608_1920x0_80_0_0_133840736e04ce40074ed7dec2cddf0a.jpg
The baby son of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has passed away, it was reported Thursday. A joint statement by the famed Manchester United player and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram reads:"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez."In October, Ronaldo informed his followers that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. Prior to their births, the soccer legend had four other children.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080672972_110:0:2467:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_d0627174496e27acec1d1af997e5cdd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twins, cristiano ronaldo, soccer, baby, viral

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Baby Boy

19:15 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 19:31 GMT 18.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerIn this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009
In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Wyatt Reed
All materials
One of the twins delivered by the famed soccer player’s partner has passed away, the couple reported.
The baby son of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has passed away, it was reported Thursday. A joint statement by the famed Manchester United player and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram reads:

"It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It's the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez."
In October, Ronaldo informed his followers that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. Prior to their births, the soccer legend had four other children.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала