China’s GDP Grows 4.8% in First Quarter of 2022 - Statistics Bureau

China’s GDP Grows 4.8% in First Quarter of 2022 - Statistics Bureau

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's annual GDP growth rate amounted to 4.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, amid numerous local COVID-19 flare-ups, according... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

"According to preliminary estimates, China's GDP in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 27.018 trillion yuan [about $4.24 trillion], an annual increase of 4.8%," the NBS report says.Unemployment stood at 5.5 percent in China, according to official data from the first quarter of 2022. In that same period, disposable income per capita in China amounted to 10,345 yuan ($1.63 thousand), a nominal increase of 6.3 percent compared to the first quarter of last year.The volume of production of large industrial enterprises in China increased by 6.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. High-tech production increased by over 14 percent, NBS data showed.Retail sales of consumer goods in China grew by 3.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, amounting to 10.86 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion), while online retail sales increased by 6.6 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 3.012 trillion yuan ($472.6 billion).China increased oil production by 4.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, whale natural gas production went up by 6.6 percent. Oil imports were reduced by 8.1 percent, while gas imports were reduced by 5.1 percent in the first three months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.According to official estimates, China’s GDP growth is expected to amount to about 5.5 percent this year.Last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis, China’s annual GDP growth rate was at 8.1 percent. Official estimates had forecast a GDP growth of over 6 percent in China in 2021.In 2020, China’s GDP growth slowed down to a record low of 2.3 percent, the lowest value in 40 years, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

