British Mercs Who Surrendered to Russia Ask Johnson to Exchange Them for Ukraine's Medvedchuk

Opposition Platform - For Life Party politician Viktor Medvedchuk was detained by Ukrainian Security Forces last Tuesday. On Saturday, his wife appealed to the... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, the two British nationals who surrendered to Russian forces in Ukraine, have appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, asking him for assistance in swapping them for Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk.The mercenary said he and Aslin were being treated well, and said he understood the grave situation he was in."We've been fed, watered. That's all I can really say, but I beg on my behalf and Aiden Aslin's behalf to help us in an exchange for Mr. Medvedchuk," Pinner reiterated.In his own appeal, Aslin suggested that if Mr. Johnson cares about the fate of British citizens, he would help put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "do the right thing."Separately on Monday, the Ukrainian Security Service published a video in which Medvedchuk asked the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to exchange him for Ukrainian soldiers and the residents of Mariupol."I, Viktor Vladimirovich Medvedchuk, want to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a request that the Ukrainian side exchange me for the defenders of Mariupol and the residents who are there today, and who do not have the opportunity to leave through humanitarian corridors," Medvedchuk said, reading a prepared text.Medvedchuk did not elaborate on what Mariupol humanitarian corridors he was referring to. The strategic city along the Azov Sea coast has been fully cleared of Ukrainian army, neo-Nazi battalion and foreign mercenary forces, with the exception of the massive Azovstal metal and stealworks, where remaining forces are now trapped. On Sunday, the Russian military promised to take the forces holed up in Azovstal alive if they laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered. Later in the day, the Russian MoD reported, citing intercepted radio communications, that Kiev had ordered the Azov Regiment forces to shoot anyone - including both Ukrainian army and foreign mercenary fighters, if they attempted to surrender. The MoD estimated that about 400 foreigners from European countries as well as Canada are concentrated in the steel plant.

