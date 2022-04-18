https://sputniknews.com/20220418/brazil-lifts-coronavirus-related-public-health-emergency-1094842399.html
Brazil Lifts Coronavirus-Related Public Health Emergency
Brazil Lifts Coronavirus-Related Public Health Emergency
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Brazilian government is lifting the public health emergency announced in the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T01:59+0000
2022-04-18T01:59+0000
2022-04-18T01:59+0000
brazil
covid-19
emergency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094842374_0:127:1434:934_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab3ebb0de57adc888cd75e6552c350c.jpg
"Today, with the strengthening of the SUS, the largest vaccination campaign in our history, and with the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance - ESPIN," Queiroga said on Twitter on Sunday.In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 19 coronavirus-related deaths. Its total COVID-19 death toll stands at 662,011. Brazil is second in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities (US is first), and third in terms of the total number of registered cases (surpassed only by the US and India).Brazil declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus in March, 2020.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094842374_129:0:1421:969_1920x0_80_0_0_2d7fff83648c45c8728c6c1ea9eb06dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazil, covid-19, emergency
Brazil Lifts Coronavirus-Related Public Health Emergency
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Brazilian government is lifting the public health emergency announced in the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about two years ago, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said.
"Today, with the strengthening of the SUS, the largest vaccination campaign in our history, and with the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance - ESPIN," Queiroga said on Twitter on Sunday.
In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 19 coronavirus-related deaths. Its total COVID-19 death toll stands at 662,011. Brazil is second in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities (US is first), and third in terms of the total number of registered cases (surpassed only by the US and India).
Brazil declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus in March, 2020.