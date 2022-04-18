International
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/brazil-lifts-coronavirus-related-public-health-emergency-1094842399.html
Brazil Lifts Coronavirus-Related Public Health Emergency
Brazil Lifts Coronavirus-Related Public Health Emergency
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Brazilian government is lifting the public health emergency announced in the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T01:59+0000
2022-04-18T01:59+0000
brazil
covid-19
emergency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094842374_0:127:1434:934_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab3ebb0de57adc888cd75e6552c350c.jpg
"Today, with the strengthening of the SUS, the largest vaccination campaign in our history, and with the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance - ESPIN," Queiroga said on Twitter on Sunday.In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 19 coronavirus-related deaths. Its total COVID-19 death toll stands at 662,011. Brazil is second in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities (US is first), and third in terms of the total number of registered cases (surpassed only by the US and India).Brazil declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus in March, 2020.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094842374_129:0:1421:969_1920x0_80_0_0_2d7fff83648c45c8728c6c1ea9eb06dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, covid-19, emergency

Brazil Lifts Coronavirus-Related Public Health Emergency

01:59 GMT 18.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MAURO PIMENTELA man walks past signs showing the rising prices of food and fuel on the walls of a store which closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 29, 2022, during a national strike.
A man walks past signs showing the rising prices of food and fuel on the walls of a store which closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 29, 2022, during a national strike. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MAURO PIMENTEL
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Brazilian government is lifting the public health emergency announced in the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about two years ago, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said.
"Today, with the strengthening of the SUS, the largest vaccination campaign in our history, and with the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance - ESPIN," Queiroga said on Twitter on Sunday.
In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 19 coronavirus-related deaths. Its total COVID-19 death toll stands at 662,011. Brazil is second in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities (US is first), and third in terms of the total number of registered cases (surpassed only by the US and India).
Brazil declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus in March, 2020.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала