Amid Surge in COVID Cases, Uttar Pradesh State Government Makes Masks Mandatory in Six Districts
Amid a surge in COVID cases in adjoining states and the national capital Delhi, the state government of Uttar Pradesh on Monday made the wearing of face masks compulsory in public places in the state capital Lucknow and six districts in the vicinity of Delhi.
An official spokesperson said that the increase in COVID cases
has had an impact on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). The NCR covers the whole of Delhi and certain districts in the Indian states Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
“Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow”, the spokesperson added.
In the last 24 hours, 65 new COVID cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad, and 10 in Lucknow, the official said, adding that state chief Yogi Adityanath has ordered "close monitoring" of the situation.
Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government relaxed rules in view of the improving COVID-19 situation.
Apart from Uttar Pradesh, other states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, and West Bengal also announced complete relaxation of the COVID-19 norms
starting from April.
Earlier, people had to pay a monetary penalty for not wearing a mask in public places.
The federal government also announced in March that all containment measures would end on 31 March
; however, it advised wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.