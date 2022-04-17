https://sputniknews.com/20220417/zelensky-tells-cnn-ukraine-ready-for-10-year-long-fighting-with-russia-1094838144.html

Zelensky Tells CNN Ukraine Ready to Fight Russia For 10 Years

Zelensky Tells CNN Ukraine Ready to Fight Russia For 10 Years

Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February following calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to defend their civilian... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-17T17:27+0000

2022-04-17T17:27+0000

2022-04-17T17:36+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

volodymyr zelensky

nato

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094838187_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_37948e7541db46b5c94194f2add98b69.jpg

Ukraine is ready to fight for its land for ten years, the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CNN. He urged the West to speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine. "We need the equipment today or tomorrow, not within two or three months," Zelensky explained. Also, Zelensky's economic adviser Oleg Ustenko said in a televised comment on Sunday that Kiev has asked the Group of Seven (G7) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $50 billion in financial assistance. He added that Ukraine has been also considering to request a Special Drawing Rights loan from the IMF. According to Ustenko, Ukraine is currently losing about $7 billion a month, which adds up to roughly $50 billion over a six-month period.This comes as Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 53rd day. On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the operation aimed at "protecting the people who have been subject to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime". According to Putin, a major goal of the operation is to "demilitarise and denazify Ukraine" and hold all war criminals accountable for "bloody crimes against the civilians of Donbass". The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that its forces are targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure only and doing everything possible to avoid casualties among civilians and unncecessary material damage. Moscow and Kiev have had several rounds of negotiations in the past few weeks but they have not brought any breakthrough so far. The US and its NATO allies condemned the Russian operation in Ukraine and have imposed several packages of unprecedented sanctions on Russia, including closure of airspace, freezing of its gold and currency reserves abroad, cutting some of the Russian banks off SWIFT, as well as slapping sanctions on some high-ranking officials and businessmen. At the same time, the West has been regularly providing Ukraine with financial assistance worth billions of dollars as well as with lethal and non-lethal weaponry.

https://sputniknews.com/20220408/nato-pledges-new-heavier-weapons-to-kiev-as-ukraines-fm-says-donbass-showdown-will-resemble-wwii-1094588768.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220407/lavrov-says-ukraines-new-draft-agreement-different-from-its-proposals-rolled-out-at-istanbul-talks-1094552070.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

ukraine, russia, volodymyr zelensky, nato, us