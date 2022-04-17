https://sputniknews.com/20220417/two-teenagers-dead-9-wounded-in-pennsylvania-shooting-police-say-1094834821.html

Two Teenagers Dead, 9 Wounded in Pennsylvania Shooting, Police Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two teenagers died and nine other people were injured as a result of a shooting incident in Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania

“Two male victims, both juveniles, were pronounced deceased in the hospital. There are at least 11 gunshot victims at time of writing, including the deceased,” the police said in a statement.When police units arrived at the scene, they heard additional gunshots in the vicinity and saw people leaving the area on foot and by vehicle.The police are investigating other details of the shooting.According to the results of the initial investigation, the incident took place at an Airbnb property, which was rented out to hold a party with as many as 200 people attending, many of them minors. Up to 50 shots were fired inside the premises and several more gunshots were made outside.

