Scientists Closing in on Cure For Heart Attacks

Scientists from King's College London have identified genetic codes that produce proteins that stimulate the creation of heart cells. Using mRNA technology... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

Heart attacks afflict 805,000 Americans and 100,000 people in the United Kingdom each year. Individuals who suffer a heart attack develop a scar and are more susceptible to heart failure as the heart has no ability to repair itself.That could all change if clinical trials are successful. The researchers believe that by using mRNA technology, the same technology that is used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, they can deliver treatment to the surviving heart cells to spur replication and regeneration of the organ.The researchers are also excited about the possibility of limiting heart damage once a heart attack is suffered. By paramedics injecting these proteins into the heart as a patient is en route to the hospital, it would, in theory, reduce the severity and number of deaths from heart attacks.

