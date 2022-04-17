https://sputniknews.com/20220417/scared-to-have-baby-in-this-world-britney-spears-shares-fears-with-fans-after-revealing-pregnancy-1094834920.html

'Scared to Have Baby in This World': Britney Spears Shares Fears With Fans After Revealing Pregnancy

Britney Spears has confessed to her fans that she is "scared to have a baby in this world".In a lengthy message accompanying her latest Instagram post showing a black and white picture of her while pregnant with her eldest son Sean Preston 16 years ago, the singer explained her fears. The text was, however, deleted later and is now available only as a screenshot. “So yes I’m scared to have a baby 🤰🏼in this world 🌎 especially in America where they did 4 documentaries with out me in them 🙅🏼‍♀️ and telling my story 🙎🏼‍♀️ !!!” Spears wrote, according to a screenshot of her post available online. Her revelation came just days after she announced to her 40+ million Instagram audience that she was expecting a baby with her partner Sam Asghari.The singer also wrote about the perinatal depression she suffered during her first two pregnancies.In 2004, Spears married her backup dancer and now singer Kevin Federline. In 2005, they welcomed their first child, Sean Preston, and in 2006, she gave birth to their second son, Jayden James. The next year the pair split and this caused a nervous breakdown in Spears. The former couple underwent a custody battle over their children. Since then, Federline has reportedly had 70% custody over their sons, while Spears takes 30% of the "unsupervised custodial rights". In 2008, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, filed for conservatorship of his daughter, claiming she was not legally well enough to make her own decisions. The conservatorship lasted until November 2021, when the judge officially terminated it following Britney's revelations in court that she had been suffering psychologically for years because of the conservatorship, when many restrictions were placed on her, including inability to control her finances and even birth control matters.

