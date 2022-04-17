International
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/saudi-arabia-pushed-yemens-hadi-to-resign-placed-him-on-house-arrest---wsj-1094841364.html
Saudi Arabia ‘Pushed’ Yemen’s Hadi to Resign, Placed Him on House Arrest - WSJ
Saudi Arabia ‘Pushed’ Yemen’s Hadi to Resign, Placed Him on House Arrest - WSJ
Following seven years of devastating civil war in the country, Hadi handed over power to the newly created presidential council, which does not, however... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T22:22+0000
2022-04-17T22:26+0000
saudi arabia
yemen
war
houthis
report
resignation
abd mansour hadi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094841278_0:142:2001:1267_1920x0_80_0_0_ab1261787a54c08f0cfb6502ddfecf66.jpg
Saudi Arabia compelled Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to step aside, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing Saudi and Yemeni officials, who added that the ex-Yemeni president is now being held under home arrest in Riyadh and has limited communications with the outside world.According to the newspapers, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman handed Hadi a “written decree” outlining provisions to delegate powers to the newly created council. He reportedly told Hadi that other participants in the consultations agreed on the need for his resignation.In an attempt to convince Hadi to give up power, Saudi officials have reportedly threatened to release alleged evidence of his corrupt activities.Hadi’s former press secretary, Mukhtar al-Rahbi, reportedly said Hadi’s removal violated the constitution and disenfranchised the millions of Yemenis who voted for him.Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, in cooperation with Hadi’s forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The protracted conflict has killed an estimated 377,000 people and brought about a major humanitarian crisis in the country.Earlier this month, the sides to the conflict reached an agreement on a two-month truce starting April 2, with the possibility of further extension. The parties agreed to stop all offensive military operations inside and outside Yemen, to let ships carrying oil products enter the Al Hudaydah port in the Red Sea and to allow commercial flights to and from the Sanaa airport to predetermined sites in the region. The parties also pledged to consider the possibility of opening roads in Taiz and other governorates. The truce was timed to coincide with the start of inter-Yemeni talks in Riyadh.
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/yemens-hadi-steps-down-in-favor-of-presidential-council-amid-riyadh-peace-talks-1094566312.html
saudi arabia
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094841278_86:0:1861:1331_1920x0_80_0_0_5491d8a3b2da8b4c77d3566a98d060d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, yemen, war, houthis, report, resignation, abd mansour hadi

Saudi Arabia ‘Pushed’ Yemen’s Hadi to Resign, Placed Him on House Arrest - WSJ

22:22 GMT 17.04.2022 (Updated: 22:26 GMT 17.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Bandar AljaloudIn this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Yemen's president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, center, is accompanied by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, and Dhabi's crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before signing a power-sharing deal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Yemen's president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, center, is accompanied by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, and Dhabi's crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before signing a power-sharing deal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© AP Photo / Bandar Aljaloud
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Following seven years of devastating civil war in the country, Hadi handed over power to the newly created presidential council, which does not, however, include the Houthis. The council’s formation was announced after inter-Yemeni consultations in Riyadh, where the Saudi leadership called on the council to initiate talks with the Houthis.
Saudi Arabia compelled Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to step aside, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing Saudi and Yemeni officials, who added that the ex-Yemeni president is now being held under home arrest in Riyadh and has limited communications with the outside world.
According to the newspapers, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman handed Hadi a “written decree” outlining provisions to delegate powers to the newly created council. He reportedly told Hadi that other participants in the consultations agreed on the need for his resignation.
In an attempt to convince Hadi to give up power, Saudi officials have reportedly threatened to release alleged evidence of his corrupt activities.

“Hadi is effectively under house arrest at his residence in Riyadh without access to phones,” a Saudi official told The WSJ.

Hadi’s former press secretary, Mukhtar al-Rahbi, reportedly said Hadi’s removal violated the constitution and disenfranchised the millions of Yemenis who voted for him.
Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
Yemen’s Hadi Steps Down in Favor of Presidential Council Amid Riyadh Peace Talks
7 April, 18:45 GMT
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, in cooperation with Hadi’s forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The protracted conflict has killed an estimated 377,000 people and brought about a major humanitarian crisis in the country.
Earlier this month, the sides to the conflict reached an agreement on a two-month truce starting April 2, with the possibility of further extension. The parties agreed to stop all offensive military operations inside and outside Yemen, to let ships carrying oil products enter the Al Hudaydah port in the Red Sea and to allow commercial flights to and from the Sanaa airport to predetermined sites in the region. The parties also pledged to consider the possibility of opening roads in Taiz and other governorates. The truce was timed to coincide with the start of inter-Yemeni talks in Riyadh.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала