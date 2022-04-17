International
LIVE: Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian Forces Free Hostages Held in Mosque in Mariupol - MoD
Russian Forces Free Hostages Held in Mosque in Mariupol - MoD

A serviceman of Russian special police rapid response detachment Akhmat is seen in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special forces freed and rescued Muslims held by Ukrainian Nazis in a mosque in Mariupol, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"During the offensive aimed at liberating the city of Mariupol, at the request of Turkish President R. [Tayyip] Erdogan, a special operation was carried out in the Primorsky district on April 16 to free hostages held by Ukrainian Nazis in a Turkish mosque," Konashenkov said.
According to the spokesman, as a result of the operation, the mosque was unblocked and 29 militants, including foreign mercenaries, were killed.
"The hostages, citizens of one of the CIS countries, were released and taken to a safe place," Konashenkov added.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."
