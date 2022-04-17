https://sputniknews.com/20220417/russian-forces-free-hostages-held-in-mosque-in-mariupol---mod-1094829233.html
Russian Forces Free Hostages Held in Mosque in Mariupol - MoD
Russian Forces Free Hostages Held in Mosque in Mariupol - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special forces freed and rescued Muslims held by Ukrainian Nazis in a mosque in Mariupol, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T08:26+0000
2022-04-17T08:26+0000
2022-04-17T08:26+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
hostage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094606934_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e02d90868765536a94ddbc2dfc4b2b10.jpg
"During the offensive aimed at liberating the city of Mariupol, at the request of Turkish President R. [Tayyip] Erdogan, a special operation was carried out in the Primorsky district on April 16 to free hostages held by Ukrainian Nazis in a Turkish mosque," Konashenkov said.According to the spokesman, as a result of the operation, the mosque was unblocked and 29 militants, including foreign mercenaries, were killed.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094606934_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8486ed7f3e1d60ecd1afc64d0def6fed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, hostage
Russian Forces Free Hostages Held in Mosque in Mariupol - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special forces freed and rescued Muslims held by Ukrainian Nazis in a mosque in Mariupol, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"During the offensive aimed at liberating the city of Mariupol, at the request of Turkish President R. [Tayyip] Erdogan, a special operation was carried out in the Primorsky district on April 16 to free hostages held by Ukrainian Nazis in a Turkish mosque," Konashenkov said.
According to the spokesman, as a result of the operation, the mosque was unblocked and 29 militants, including foreign mercenaries, were killed.
"The hostages, citizens of one of the CIS countries, were released and taken to a safe place," Konashenkov added.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation
in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."