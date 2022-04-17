https://sputniknews.com/20220417/russian-forces-free-hostages-held-in-mosque-in-mariupol---mod-1094829233.html

Russian Forces Free Hostages Held in Mosque in Mariupol - MoD

Russian special forces freed and rescued Muslims held by Ukrainian Nazis in a mosque in Mariupol, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor...

"During the offensive aimed at liberating the city of Mariupol, at the request of Turkish President R. [Tayyip] Erdogan, a special operation was carried out in the Primorsky district on April 16 to free hostages held by Ukrainian Nazis in a Turkish mosque," Konashenkov said.According to the spokesman, as a result of the operation, the mosque was unblocked and 29 militants, including foreign mercenaries, were killed.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

