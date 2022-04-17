https://sputniknews.com/20220417/ronaldo-to-receive-1-million-euro-bonus-after-hat-trick-in-win-against-norwich-reports-say-1094828566.html

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo secured Manchester United a 3-2 win at home against Norwich on Saturday. 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will receive a €1 million bonus after scoring a hat-trick in a victory over Norwich City in the 33rd round of the English Premier League, according to The Sun.Per reports, Ronaldo activated a bonus clause in his Manchester United contract after scoring 21 goals this season. Ronaldo's contract includes a bonus of €905,000 for reaching 20 goals, plus another €120,000 for a hat-trick strike.Ronaldo will now receive €120,000 for each additional goal he scores before the end of this season.After 32 games in the Premier League, Manchester United are sixth in the table. In the next round on 19 April, the Red Devils will face Liverpool.This season, Manchester United participated in the Champions League and dropped out of the tournament at the stage of the 1/8 finals.

