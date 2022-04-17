https://sputniknews.com/20220417/plane-crash-in-finland-kills-pilot-authorities-say-1094841172.html
Plane Crash in Finland Kills Pilot, Authorities Say
Plane Crash in Finland Kills Pilot, Authorities Say
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The pilot of a light aircraft was killed when his plane crashed in the vicinity of the Finnish city of Jyvaskyla, the rescue services of... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T21:32+0000
2022-04-17T21:32+0000
2022-04-17T21:32+0000
finland
plane
crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101455/45/1014554522_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_dc6206b8e39a3581c2e4003ab9bcfbf4.jpg
"A small plane crashed at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyvaskyla. The pilot of the plane was found dead," the rescuers said in a statement on Sunday.The plane’s distress signal was received by emergency authorities at around 20:34 (17:34) on Sunday.Apart from the pilot, there were no other people on board.An investigation is underway.
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101455/45/1014554522_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_d686ca37ecc1f7959ef4e656ba1cff5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
finland, plane, crash
Plane Crash in Finland Kills Pilot, Authorities Say
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The pilot of a light aircraft was killed when his plane crashed in the vicinity of the Finnish city of Jyvaskyla, the rescue services of central Finland said.
"A small plane crashed at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyvaskyla. The pilot of the plane was found dead," the rescuers said in a statement on Sunday.
The plane’s distress signal was received by emergency authorities at around 20:34 (17:34) on Sunday.
Apart from the pilot, there were no other people on board.
An investigation is underway.