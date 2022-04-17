https://sputniknews.com/20220417/plane-crash-in-finland-kills-pilot-authorities-say-1094841172.html

Plane Crash in Finland Kills Pilot, Authorities Say

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The pilot of a light aircraft was killed when his plane crashed in the vicinity of the Finnish city of Jyvaskyla, the rescue services of... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

"A small plane crashed at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyvaskyla. The pilot of the plane was found dead," the rescuers said in a statement on Sunday.The plane’s distress signal was received by emergency authorities at around 20:34 (17:34) on Sunday.Apart from the pilot, there were no other people on board.An investigation is underway.

finland, plane, crash