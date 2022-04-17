International
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/plane-crash-in-finland-kills-pilot-authorities-say-1094841172.html
Plane Crash in Finland Kills Pilot, Authorities Say
Plane Crash in Finland Kills Pilot, Authorities Say
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The pilot of a light aircraft was killed when his plane crashed in the vicinity of the Finnish city of Jyvaskyla, the rescue services of... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T21:32+0000
2022-04-17T21:32+0000
finland
plane
crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101455/45/1014554522_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_dc6206b8e39a3581c2e4003ab9bcfbf4.jpg
"A small plane crashed at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyvaskyla. The pilot of the plane was found dead," the rescuers said in a statement on Sunday.The plane’s distress signal was received by emergency authorities at around 20:34 (17:34) on Sunday.Apart from the pilot, there were no other people on board.An investigation is underway.
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101455/45/1014554522_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_d686ca37ecc1f7959ef4e656ba1cff5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, plane, crash

Plane Crash in Finland Kills Pilot, Authorities Say

21:32 GMT 17.04.2022
© Flickr / Adrian MidgleyA small private plane
A small private plane - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© Flickr / Adrian Midgley
Subscribe
US
India
Global
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The pilot of a light aircraft was killed when his plane crashed in the vicinity of the Finnish city of Jyvaskyla, the rescue services of central Finland said.
"A small plane crashed at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyvaskyla. The pilot of the plane was found dead," the rescuers said in a statement on Sunday.
The plane’s distress signal was received by emergency authorities at around 20:34 (17:34) on Sunday.
Apart from the pilot, there were no other people on board.
An investigation is underway.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала