https://sputniknews.com/20220417/photos-north-korea-tests-new-type-of-guided-missile-state-media-report-1094824334.html

Photos: North Korea Tests New Type of Guided Missile, State Media Report

Photos: North Korea Tests New Type of Guided Missile, State Media Report

DPRK’s state media reported on Sunday that the country’s leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw a test-firing of a “new-type tactical guided weapon,” which will strengthen... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-17T00:31+0000

2022-04-17T00:31+0000

2022-04-17T00:43+0000

south korea

dprk

projectiles

military

test

kim jong-un

guided missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094176380_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_82517cc36b09959b0971559de574a8f5.jpg

North Korea has fired two projectiles that flew 110 km at a top altitude of 25km toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea. The Korean Central News Agency earlier reported that a new type of weapon was tested by Pyongyang, adding that the test, supervised by the head of state, “was successful.” The South Korean military suggested the test was conducted at Kim Jong Un’s private Majon mansion beach on the east coast near Hamhung.Since the end of 2017, Pyongyang had maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems. However, in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced he would consider resuming "all temporarily suspended activities" due to what he described as the hostile policy on the part of the US. A number of media and experts have regarded this statement as signaling Pyongyang's intention to stop complying with the moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests amid the stalled dialogue with Washington.On Monday, North Korea celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un assuming the post of leader of the Workers' Party of Korea. During his 10 years in power, Kim has conducted over 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear missile tests. In contrast, his father Kim Jong Il during his 17 years in power carried out only 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.

https://sputniknews.com/20220326/video-north-korea-releases-recording-of-latest-icbm-launch-1094206957.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south korea, dprk, projectiles, military, test, kim jong-un, guided missile