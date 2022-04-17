International
Photos: North Korea Tests New Type of Guided Missile, State Media Report
Photos: North Korea Tests New Type of Guided Missile, State Media Report
DPRK's state media reported on Sunday that the country's leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw a test-firing of a "new-type tactical guided weapon," which will strengthen...
south korea
dprk
projectiles
military
test
kim jong-un
guided missile
North Korea has fired two projectiles that flew 110 km at a top altitude of 25km toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea. The Korean Central News Agency earlier reported that a new type of weapon was tested by Pyongyang, adding that the test, supervised by the head of state, “was successful.” The South Korean military suggested the test was conducted at Kim Jong Un’s private Majon mansion beach on the east coast near Hamhung.Since the end of 2017, Pyongyang had maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems. However, in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced he would consider resuming "all temporarily suspended activities" due to what he described as the hostile policy on the part of the US. A number of media and experts have regarded this statement as signaling Pyongyang's intention to stop complying with the moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests amid the stalled dialogue with Washington.On Monday, North Korea celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un assuming the post of leader of the Workers' Party of Korea. During his 10 years in power, Kim has conducted over 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear missile tests. In contrast, his father Kim Jong Il during his 17 years in power carried out only 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.
Photos: North Korea Tests New Type of Guided Missile, State Media Report

00:31 GMT 17.04.2022 (Updated: 00:43 GMT 17.04.2022)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a window during the test firing of what state media report is a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a window during the test firing of what state media report is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
© REUTERS / KCNA
DPRK’s state media reported on Sunday that the country’s leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw a test-firing of a “new-type tactical guided weapon,” which will strengthen the country’s “tactical nuclear operation.”
North Korea has fired two projectiles that flew 110 km at a top altitude of 25km toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.
The Korean Central News Agency earlier reported that a new type of weapon was tested by Pyongyang, adding that the test, supervised by the head of state, “was successful.” The South Korean military suggested the test was conducted at Kim Jong Un’s private Majon mansion beach on the east coast near Hamhung.

“This new-type tactical guided weapon system, which has been developed with the special interest of the Party Central Committee, is of great significance in remarkably improving the firepower of the front line long-range artillery units and boosting the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the diversification of firepower missions," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said.

Since the end of 2017, Pyongyang had maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems. However, in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced he would consider resuming "all temporarily suspended activities" due to what he described as the hostile policy on the part of the US. A number of media and experts have regarded this statement as signaling Pyongyang's intention to stop complying with the moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests amid the stalled dialogue with Washington.
On Monday, North Korea celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un assuming the post of leader of the Workers' Party of Korea. During his 10 years in power, Kim has conducted over 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear missile tests. In contrast, his father Kim Jong Il during his 17 years in power carried out only 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.
