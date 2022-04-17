International
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/ms-gov-creates-stir-by-declaring-april-both-confederate-heritage--genocide-awareness-month-1094840660.html
MS Gov. Creates Stir by Declaring April Both Confederate Heritage & Genocide Awareness Month
MS Gov. Creates Stir by Declaring April Both Confederate Heritage & Genocide Awareness Month
Confused Americans noted that the governer seems to know little (if any) about the history of slavery in the United States and the genocide of Native Americans... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T20:21+0000
2022-04-17T20:21+0000
genocide
us
mississippi
heritage
slavery
confederate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094840853_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4271754216154bdb6e84998c1e0c2949.jpg
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has sparked backlash this week, after proclaiming April to be both Confederate Heritage Month and Genocide Awareness Month.Earlier in March, Reeves declared April to be Genocide Awareness Month, tweeting, “The systematic destruction of lives has spanned areas and cultures from Armenia to Darfur, the Holodomor to the Holocaust. Genocide has no place in society, and we must do everything we can to prevent it.” The proclamation obviously eludes mentioning anything about wiping out Native Americans or slavery as an inseparable part of US history. During the Civil War in the United States, forces of the Confederacy, a group of southern states, sought to preserve the institution of slavery. “Mississippi governor proclaims April both Confederate Heritage Month and Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month, sparking backlash #SmartNews Can you believe this garbage? Does he know what the confederacy stood for? Slavery that’s what. Racist idiot,” one user tweeted.US media has reported that thousands of indigenous women and girls have been reported killed or missing for years, while families and activists say their cases are often ignored by law enforcement, which has forced them to bring the spotlight on the issue through social media campaigns, marches and protests.About 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been recorded across the United States by the National Crime Information Center, and 2,700 homicide cases have been reported to the federal government's Uniform Crime Reporting Program.The Justice Department has also reported that on some reservations, Native American women are murdered at a rate more than ten times the national average.At the same time, the US denies that native populations of North America had experienced genocide, even in controversial cases like the Sand Creek Massacre and the Long Walk of the Navajo.
https://sputniknews.com/20220326/whoopi-goldberg-tells-british-royals-to-apologise-for-slavery-and-colonialism-1094226398.html
mississippi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094840853_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90f6f3b8ebbedadd6b8a02588a2ed9f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
genocide, us, mississippi, heritage, slavery, confederate

MS Gov. Creates Stir by Declaring April Both Confederate Heritage & Genocide Awareness Month

20:21 GMT 17.04.2022
© AP Photo / Rogelio V. SolisPhotographed on July 14, 2021, a figure of a Confederate officer, spyglasses in hand, rests on the summit of this war memorial, erected in 1913 in Greenwood, Miss., by the Varina Jefferson Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, in Greenwood, Miss., sits on the lawn of the Leflore County Courthouse.
Photographed on July 14, 2021, a figure of a Confederate officer, spyglasses in hand, rests on the summit of this war memorial, erected in 1913 in Greenwood, Miss., by the Varina Jefferson Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, in Greenwood, Miss., sits on the lawn of the Leflore County Courthouse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Confused Americans noted that the governer seems to know little (if any) about the history of slavery in the United States and the genocide of Native Americans by colonizers.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has sparked backlash this week, after proclaiming April to be both Confederate Heritage Month and Genocide Awareness Month.

“April is the month when, in 1861, the American Civil War began between the Confederate and Union armies, reportedly the costliest and deadliest war ever fought on American soil,” the proclamation said.

Earlier in March, Reeves declared April to be Genocide Awareness Month, tweeting, “The systematic destruction of lives has spanned areas and cultures from Armenia to Darfur, the Holodomor to the Holocaust. Genocide has no place in society, and we must do everything we can to prevent it.”
The proclamation obviously eludes mentioning anything about wiping out Native Americans or slavery as an inseparable part of US history. During the Civil War in the United States, forces of the Confederacy, a group of southern states, sought to preserve the institution of slavery.
Mississippi governor proclaims April both Confederate Heritage Month and Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month, sparking backlash #SmartNews Can you believe this garbage? Does he know what the confederacy stood for? Slavery that’s what. Racist idiot,” one user tweeted.

Ironically, in April last year, Reeves appeared on-air claiming, “There is no systemic racism in America,” though statistics indicate otherwise.

US media has reported that thousands of indigenous women and girls have been reported killed or missing for years, while families and activists say their cases are often ignored by law enforcement, which has forced them to bring the spotlight on the issue through social media campaigns, marches and protests.

About 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been recorded across the United States by the National Crime Information Center, and 2,700 homicide cases have been reported to the federal government's Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
Whoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
Whoopi Goldberg Tells British Royals to Apologise For Slavery & Colonialism
26 March, 21:25 GMT

The Justice Department has also reported that on some reservations, Native American women are murdered at a rate more than ten times the national average.
At the same time, the US denies that native populations of North America had experienced genocide, even in controversial cases like the Sand Creek Massacre and the Long Walk of the Navajo.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала