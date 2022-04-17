https://sputniknews.com/20220417/ms-gov-creates-stir-by-declaring-april-both-confederate-heritage--genocide-awareness-month-1094840660.html

MS Gov. Creates Stir by Declaring April Both Confederate Heritage & Genocide Awareness Month

MS Gov. Creates Stir by Declaring April Both Confederate Heritage & Genocide Awareness Month

Confused Americans noted that the governer seems to know little (if any) about the history of slavery in the United States and the genocide of Native Americans... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-17T20:21+0000

2022-04-17T20:21+0000

2022-04-17T20:21+0000

genocide

us

mississippi

heritage

slavery

confederate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094840853_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4271754216154bdb6e84998c1e0c2949.jpg

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has sparked backlash this week, after proclaiming April to be both Confederate Heritage Month and Genocide Awareness Month.Earlier in March, Reeves declared April to be Genocide Awareness Month, tweeting, “The systematic destruction of lives has spanned areas and cultures from Armenia to Darfur, the Holodomor to the Holocaust. Genocide has no place in society, and we must do everything we can to prevent it.” The proclamation obviously eludes mentioning anything about wiping out Native Americans or slavery as an inseparable part of US history. During the Civil War in the United States, forces of the Confederacy, a group of southern states, sought to preserve the institution of slavery. “Mississippi governor proclaims April both Confederate Heritage Month and Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month, sparking backlash #SmartNews Can you believe this garbage? Does he know what the confederacy stood for? Slavery that’s what. Racist idiot,” one user tweeted.US media has reported that thousands of indigenous women and girls have been reported killed or missing for years, while families and activists say their cases are often ignored by law enforcement, which has forced them to bring the spotlight on the issue through social media campaigns, marches and protests.About 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been recorded across the United States by the National Crime Information Center, and 2,700 homicide cases have been reported to the federal government's Uniform Crime Reporting Program.The Justice Department has also reported that on some reservations, Native American women are murdered at a rate more than ten times the national average.At the same time, the US denies that native populations of North America had experienced genocide, even in controversial cases like the Sand Creek Massacre and the Long Walk of the Navajo.

https://sputniknews.com/20220326/whoopi-goldberg-tells-british-royals-to-apologise-for-slavery-and-colonialism-1094226398.html

mississippi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

genocide, us, mississippi, heritage, slavery, confederate