https://sputniknews.com/20220417/kiev-orders-azov-nazis-to-shoot-those-surrendering-at-azovstal-russian-mod-says-1094833116.html

Kiev Orders Azov Nazis to Shoot Those Surrendering at Azovstal, Russian MoD Says

Kiev Orders Azov Nazis to Shoot Those Surrendering at Azovstal, Russian MoD Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev ordered the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov to shoot those who choose to lay down their arms to the Russian military at the Azovstal... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-17T11:44+0000

2022-04-17T11:44+0000

2022-04-17T11:47+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

donbass

azov battalion

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102559/56/1025595686_0:179:3000:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_f6c4fcc2f2b085a8fbbe7bf42fa801ff.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces proposed that militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries, who had been surrounded and completely blockaded at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, stop all hostilities and lay down their arms, starting from 06:00 Moscow time [03:00 GMT] on 17 April, 2022."However, the Kiev nationalist regime, according to the radio intercept, prohibited any negotiations on surrender, ordering Azov Nazis [who are under criminal investigation in Russia] to shoot on the spot any Ukrainian serviceman or foreign mercenary willing to lay down arms," Konashenkov said.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

https://sputniknews.com/20220414/witness-from-mariupol-azov-neo-nazis-took-civilians-hostage--used-them-as-human-shields---video-1094751884.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, donbass, azov battalion, kiev