Kiev Orders Azov Nazis to Shoot Those Surrendering at Azovstal, Russian MoD Says
Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces proposed that militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries, who had been surrounded and completely blockaded at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, stop all hostilities and lay down their arms, starting from 06:00 Moscow time [03:00 GMT] on 17 April, 2022."However, the Kiev nationalist regime, according to the radio intercept, prohibited any negotiations on surrender, ordering Azov Nazis [who are under criminal investigation in Russia] to shoot on the spot any Ukrainian serviceman or foreign mercenary willing to lay down arms," Konashenkov said.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."
11:44 GMT 17.04.2022 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 17.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev ordered the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov to shoot those who choose to lay down their arms to the Russian military at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces proposed that militants of nationalist battalions
and foreign mercenaries, who had been surrounded and completely blockaded at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, stop all hostilities and lay down their arms, starting from 06:00 Moscow time [03:00 GMT] on 17 April, 2022.
"However, the Kiev nationalist regime, according to the radio intercept, prohibited any negotiations on surrender, ordering Azov Nazis [who are under criminal investigation in Russia] to shoot on the spot any Ukrainian serviceman or foreign mercenary willing to lay down arms," Konashenkov said.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."