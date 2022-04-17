International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/kiev-orders-azov-nazis-to-shoot-those-surrendering-at-azovstal-russian-mod-says-1094833116.html
Kiev Orders Azov Nazis to Shoot Those Surrendering at Azovstal, Russian MoD Says
Kiev Orders Azov Nazis to Shoot Those Surrendering at Azovstal, Russian MoD Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev ordered the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov to shoot those who choose to lay down their arms to the Russian military at the Azovstal... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T11:44+0000
2022-04-17T11:47+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
azov battalion
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102559/56/1025595686_0:179:3000:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_f6c4fcc2f2b085a8fbbe7bf42fa801ff.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces proposed that militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries, who had been surrounded and completely blockaded at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, stop all hostilities and lay down their arms, starting from 06:00 Moscow time [03:00 GMT] on 17 April, 2022."However, the Kiev nationalist regime, according to the radio intercept, prohibited any negotiations on surrender, ordering Azov Nazis [who are under criminal investigation in Russia] to shoot on the spot any Ukrainian serviceman or foreign mercenary willing to lay down arms," Konashenkov said.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/witness-from-mariupol-azov-neo-nazis-took-civilians-hostage--used-them-as-human-shields---video-1094751884.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102559/56/1025595686_244:0:2901:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_46ff65aba69ed2f541b86b7279cc7313.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, azov battalion, kiev

Kiev Orders Azov Nazis to Shoot Those Surrendering at Azovstal, Russian MoD Says

11:44 GMT 17.04.2022 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 17.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexandr Maksimenko / Go to the photo bankAzov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass
Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Maksimenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev ordered the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov to shoot those who choose to lay down their arms to the Russian military at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian armed forces proposed that militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries, who had been surrounded and completely blockaded at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, stop all hostilities and lay down their arms, starting from 06:00 Moscow time [03:00 GMT] on 17 April, 2022.
"However, the Kiev nationalist regime, according to the radio intercept, prohibited any negotiations on surrender, ordering Azov Nazis [who are under criminal investigation in Russia] to shoot on the spot any Ukrainian serviceman or foreign mercenary willing to lay down arms," Konashenkov said.
Civilians in Mariupol, DPR leave an area where clashes take place. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
Witness From Mariupol: Azov Neo-Nazis Took Civilians Hostage & Used Them as Human Shields - Video
14 April, 07:07 GMT
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала