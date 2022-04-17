https://sputniknews.com/20220417/iraq-seeks-to-increase-oil-exports-to-europe-amid-ukraine-crisis-oil-ministry-official-says-1094839251.html

Iraq Seeks to Increase Oil Exports to Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis, Oil Ministry Official Says

Iraq Seeks to Increase Oil Exports to Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis, Oil Ministry Official Says

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iraq is looking for opportunities to export more oil to Europe amid the decline of supplies from Russia due to the crisis in Ukraine... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-17T18:14+0000

2022-04-17T18:14+0000

2022-04-17T18:18+0000

iraq

oil

europe

ukraine

exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107511/21/1075112197_0:933:2017:2068_1920x0_80_0_0_eb5631c74f3c61bc36d387858238fa00.jpg

According to the ministry's latest data, Iraq earned a record $11 billion through oil sales in March, while oil production has surpassed 100 million barrels."Iraq is one of the oil exporters and is intending to use its role to satisfy demands of the global market, especially European countries," Khalaf said, noting that Iraq is trying to strengthen its positions and enter new markets amid the crisis in Ukraine and decrease in fuel exports from Russia.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220415/eu-wont-be-able-to-fully-replace-russian-oil--gas-in-next-5-10-years-russian-deputy-pm-says-1094786542.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iraq, oil, europe, ukraine, exports