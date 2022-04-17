https://sputniknews.com/20220417/flower-found-in-ecuador-after-supposedly-going-extinct-decades-ago-1094838270.html

Flower Found in Ecuador After Supposedly Going Extinct Decades Ago

The plant in question was reportedly identified by researchers during the first few hours of their search effort.

A wildflower thought to have been extinct for several decades has recently been discovered in Ecuador.According to The Guardian, the flower, Gasteranthus extinctus, was found in the foothills of the Andes and in the "remnant patches of forest" in Ecuador’s Centinela region.This development comes after deforestation in western Ecuador during the 20th century resulted in a number of plants supposedly going extinct, with the last sighting of Gasteranthus extinctus dating back to about 40 years ago.Nigel C.A. Pitman, one of the researchers involved in the discovery in question, has described Centinela as a "mythical place for tropical botanists".The researchers reportedly managed to identify the plant during the first few hours of their search, and they, together with local conservationists, now strive to protect the areas where the flowers live.

