International
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/floridas-department-of-education-rejects-54-math-textbooks-cites-critical-race-theory--1094841585.html
Florida’s Department of Education Rejects 54 Math Textbooks, Cites Critical Race Theory
Florida’s Department of Education Rejects 54 Math Textbooks, Cites Critical Race Theory
On Friday, Florida’s Deparment of Education announced the rejection of 54 math textbooks over the presence of “prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T23:06+0000
2022-04-17T23:06+0000
critical race theory
ron desantis
florida
textbook
ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094101104_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6aa09eb68952a919be9e5ea6869bebe6.jpg
The state rejected 54 out of the 132 math textbooks submitted. The Depatement of Education specifically cited CRT, prohibited topics, or unsolicited strategies for 28 of the rejected textbooks.The insertion of social emotional learning (SEL) and Common Core into textbooks were also cited as reasons for rejection. 71% of math textbooks for grades K-5 were rejected.Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis believes that these rejected textbooks were a trojan horse for banned topics and concepts.CRT emerged in the 1970s out of a framework for legal analysis. The basic tenet is to examine how laws and policies can be discriminatory based on race. The concepts are usually taught at the university level and in advanced high school courses.The Florida Department of Education did not reveal specific examples of the prohibited topics from the rejected textbooks.CRT has become a hot-button political issue in the United States, especially among conservatives. However, the conservative definition of CRT has tended to differ dramatically from the academic definition.DeSantis went a step farther and claimed the academic theory was “state-sanctioned racism,” and “teaches kids to hate our country and to hate each other.”Seven states across the United States have banned CRT in classrooms and 16 more have bills in their legislature with similar aims.
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/desantis-advises-migrants-escorted-to-washington-dc-do-not-come-to-florida-1094766089.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094101104_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3c7873967f494e9e7cf0295d8ad929f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
critical race theory, ron desantis, florida, textbook, ban

Florida’s Department of Education Rejects 54 Math Textbooks, Cites Critical Race Theory

23:06 GMT 17.04.2022
© AP Photo / Phelan M. EbenhackFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack
Subscribe
US
India
Global
On Friday, Florida’s Deparment of Education announced the rejection of 54 math textbooks over the presence of “prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including [critical race theory].” Last year, Florida’s Department of Education banned CRT.
The state rejected 54 out of the 132 math textbooks submitted. The Depatement of Education specifically cited CRT, prohibited topics, or unsolicited strategies for 28 of the rejected textbooks.
The insertion of social emotional learning (SEL) and Common Core into textbooks were also cited as reasons for rejection. 71% of math textbooks for grades K-5 were rejected.
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis believes that these rejected textbooks were a trojan horse for banned topics and concepts.
“It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” DeSantis said in a statement.
CRT emerged in the 1970s out of a framework for legal analysis. The basic tenet is to examine how laws and policies can be discriminatory based on race. The concepts are usually taught at the university level and in advanced high school courses.
In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
DeSantis Advises Migrants Escorted to Washington DC: 'Do Not Come' to Florida
14 April, 17:35 GMT
The Florida Department of Education did not reveal specific examples of the prohibited topics from the rejected textbooks.
However, DeSantis supported the Department of Education’s decisions, saying in a statement, “I’m grateful that [Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran] and his team at the Department have conducted such a thorough vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law.”
CRT has become a hot-button political issue in the United States, especially among conservatives. However, the conservative definition of CRT has tended to differ dramatically from the academic definition.

Last year, when Florida banned "theories that distort historical events," they included CRT under that banner. Stating, "the teaching of Critical Race Theory, meaning the theory that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but that racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the supremacy of white persons."

DeSantis went a step farther and claimed the academic theory was “state-sanctioned racism,” and “teaches kids to hate our country and to hate each other.”
Seven states across the United States have banned CRT in classrooms and 16 more have bills in their legislature with similar aims.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала