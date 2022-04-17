Florida’s Department of Education Rejects 54 Math Textbooks, Cites Critical Race Theory
© AP Photo / Phelan M. EbenhackFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
On Friday, Florida’s Deparment of Education announced the rejection of 54 math textbooks over the presence of “prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including [critical race theory].” Last year, Florida’s Department of Education banned CRT.
The state rejected 54 out of the 132 math textbooks submitted. The Depatement of Education specifically cited CRT, prohibited topics, or unsolicited strategies for 28 of the rejected textbooks.
The insertion of social emotional learning (SEL) and Common Core into textbooks were also cited as reasons for rejection. 71% of math textbooks for grades K-5 were rejected.
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis believes that these rejected textbooks were a trojan horse for banned topics and concepts.
“It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” DeSantis said in a statement.
CRT emerged in the 1970s out of a framework for legal analysis. The basic tenet is to examine how laws and policies can be discriminatory based on race. The concepts are usually taught at the university level and in advanced high school courses.
The Florida Department of Education did not reveal specific examples of the prohibited topics from the rejected textbooks.
However, DeSantis supported the Department of Education’s decisions, saying in a statement, “I’m grateful that [Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran] and his team at the Department have conducted such a thorough vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law.”
CRT has become a hot-button political issue in the United States, especially among conservatives. However, the conservative definition of CRT has tended to differ dramatically from the academic definition.
Last year, when Florida banned "theories that distort historical events," they included CRT under that banner. Stating, "the teaching of Critical Race Theory, meaning the theory that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but that racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the supremacy of white persons."
DeSantis went a step farther and claimed the academic theory was “state-sanctioned racism,” and “teaches kids to hate our country and to hate each other.”
Seven states across the United States have banned CRT in classrooms and 16 more have bills in their legislature with similar aims.