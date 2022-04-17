International
Ex-Man City Striker Aguero Trolls Young Garnacho Over His 'GOAT' Ronaldo Comment
Ex-Man City Striker Aguero Trolls Young Garnacho Over His 'GOAT' Ronaldo Comment
Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Norwich on Saturday, subsequently giving the match ball to Alejandro Garnacho, a rising Argentinian football star.
cristiano ronaldo
lionel messi
football
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094829846_0:23:3073:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_c34eb88d736f631aea53fe9062f083f1.jpg
Retired Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero trolled 17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho over an Instagram post where he referred to Cristiano Ronaldo as "the greatest of all time".After a game against Norwich that saw Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, the legendary Portuguese player made a generous gesture and handed over the match ball to Garnacho, who was a substitute and did not play that evening. It is considered to be one of the unwritten rules of football that the hat-trick hero (the one who scores three goals in a game) can keep the match ball for himself. After the game, Garnacho shared a message on Instagram praising Ronaldo as "the greatest of all time" (GOAT). Aguero, in his turn, responded to the 17-year-old's post, jokingly reminding the rising star that he hasn't "played with Lionel Messi yet", in an apparent suggestion that if Garnacho were to play with the PSG striker, he would think differently about Ronaldo.Garnacho, who is just 17, has already trained with Messi for Argentina and Ronaldo for Manchester United. He has not played with Ronaldo yet, but both experts and fans agree that he is getting closer to it. Garnacho is believed to have much in common with Ronaldo in terms of his playing style.
Ex-Man City Striker Aguero Trolls Young Garnacho Over His 'GOAT' Ronaldo Comment

11:13 GMT 17.04.2022
Norwich City's English defender Ben Gibson (R) vies with Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (L) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 16, 2022.
Norwich City's English defender Ben Gibson (R) vies with Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (L) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLIS
Sofia Chegodaeva
Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Norwich on Saturday, subsequently giving the match ball to Alejandro Garnacho, a rising Argentinian football star.
Retired Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero trolled 17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho over an Instagram post where he referred to Cristiano Ronaldo as "the greatest of all time".
After a game against Norwich that saw Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, the legendary Portuguese player made a generous gesture and handed over the match ball to Garnacho, who was a substitute and did not play that evening.
It is considered to be one of the unwritten rules of football that the hat-trick hero (the one who scores three goals in a game) can keep the match ball for himself.
After the game, Garnacho shared a message on Instagram praising Ronaldo as "the greatest of all time" (GOAT).
Aguero, in his turn, responded to the 17-year-old's post, jokingly reminding the rising star that he hasn't "played with Lionel Messi yet", in an apparent suggestion that if Garnacho were to play with the PSG striker, he would think differently about Ronaldo.
Ronaldo hands over the match ball to Garnacho, 16 April 2022
Ronaldo hands over the match ball to Garnacho, 16 April 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
Ronaldo hands over the match ball to Garnacho, 16 April 2022
© Photo : Instagram/screenshot
Garnacho, who is just 17, has already trained with Messi for Argentina and Ronaldo for Manchester United. He has not played with Ronaldo yet, but both experts and fans agree that he is getting closer to it. Garnacho is believed to have much in common with Ronaldo in terms of his playing style.
