Dozens of Eco Activists Arrested in Anti-Fossil Fuel Protests in London
© AFP 2022 / TOLGA AKMENCity of London police speak with activists from the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion (XR) as they block Blackfriars Bridge in London on April 15, 2022, one of a series of actions aiming to stop the fossil fuel economy.
Environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Just Stop Oil hold daily protests in London and around the country. The main goal of the activists is to disrupt the supply chain of oil products.
On Saturday, 40 people were arrested in total by the Metropolitan Police in London amid a number of environment-related protests across the capital.
According to The Guardian, Extinction Rebellion protesters, including two Olympians, scaled an oil tanker with a banner reading “End fossil filth” in west London.
After the incident, six of them, including gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott, were arrested by the police.
BREAKING NEWS - Extinction Rebellion are currently blocking an oil tanker at Queensway (London)#EndFossilFuels @XRebellionUK pic.twitter.com/6MJIz2riu5— Extinction Rebellion Midlands (@MidlandsXR) April 16, 2022
“I am acting to try to disrupt the toxic fossil fuel industry that is destroying everything we hold dear. I am hoping we can slow it down long enough to create a moment where everyone can stop and think where we are going and change course”, Etienne Stott said, as quoted by The Guardian.
“We attended Bayswater Road at approx 0850 BST to deal with a number of protesters who had climbed on an oil tanker. We have made six arrests for vehicle interference. The road is now open”, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Later the same day, two activists scaled Marble Arch in central London to hang a banner.
Rebels standing strong at as arrests continue. #MarbleArch. #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/eK90idpYOq— XRCalderdale (@XRCalderdale) April 16, 2022
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion movement began a series of large-scale protests against investments in fossil fuels in London on 9 April. On Wednesday, the movement reported that protesters, including scientists, were gluing themselves to government buildings and posted video evidence on Twitter.
In April, Extinction Rebellion joined forces with other environmental groups of the Just Stop Oil campaign to block oil facilities across the UK in an effort to draw attention to the environmental damage and alleged corruption that fuel extraction causes. More than 200 people have been arrested across the UK for obstructing businesses, according to the police.
