International
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/death-toll-from-floods-in-south-africa-rises-to-443-local-authorities-say-1094839114.html
Death Toll From Floods in South Africa Rises to 443, Local Authorities Say
Death Toll From Floods in South Africa Rises to 443, Local Authorities Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed as a result of floods in the southeastern South African province of KwaZulu-Natal rose to 443, while 63 others... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T18:08+0000
2022-04-17T18:08+0000
south africa
floods
death toll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094839089_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2cb7c252871599ed3f27bfbe069a1bb5.jpg
"We stand at 63 persons missing or unaccounted for. The death toll now stands at 443," Zikalala told a briefing, as quoted by South African news website IOL.The floods were caused by torrential rains that started this past Monday. Many roads and infrastructure facilities in the province were destroyed or submerged along with houses, cars, shipping containers and oil tank trucks. According to local media, over 500 schools were closed and about 100 school buildings were damaged in the region.
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094839089_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2896f5eeaa5cfc523b23a391a0bf644c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, floods, death toll

Death Toll From Floods in South Africa Rises to 443, Local Authorities Say

18:08 GMT 17.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOEFamily members assist with clearing debris for member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) Search and Rescue Unit to conduct search efforts to locate ten people who are unaccounted for from area of KwaNdengezi township outside Durban on April 15, 2022 after their homes were swept away following the devastating rains and flooding.
Family members assist with clearing debris for member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) Search and Rescue Unit to conduct search efforts to locate ten people who are unaccounted for from area of KwaNdengezi township outside Durban on April 15, 2022 after their homes were swept away following the devastating rains and flooding. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILL MAGAKOE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed as a result of floods in the southeastern South African province of KwaZulu-Natal rose to 443, while 63 others still count missing, provincial premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.
"We stand at 63 persons missing or unaccounted for. The death toll now stands at 443," Zikalala told a briefing, as quoted by South African news website IOL.
The floods were caused by torrential rains that started this past Monday. Many roads and infrastructure facilities in the province were destroyed or submerged along with houses, cars, shipping containers and oil tank trucks. According to local media, over 500 schools were closed and about 100 school buildings were damaged in the region.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала