Apple’s Latest iPhone Update Includes ‘Pregnant Man’ Emoji

Social media users have been baffled by IOS15.4.1m, as they are certain that only female bodies can give birth to babies, and demanded proof from the company of there ever being a case of a man getting pregnant.
In another woke move, Apple has added ‘pregnant man‘, ‘pregnant person‘, and other gender-neutral emojis with the latest iOS 15.4 update.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the update was rolled out in mid-March, but the confusing emojis are only gaining media attention now. In total, there are more than 35 new emojis.
Netizens rushed to joke on the matter, suggesting the man is not actually pregnant but rather has just eaten too much (well, here we definitely cannot blame him).
“Is it a pregnant man emoji or just me after an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet?” one user tweeted.
“So as everybody knows the new emoji‘s are in a pregnant man [...] so abortion isn’t only a woman’s issue any longer? It’s not women’s healthcare? Men can have abortions [too
]? Don’t think it looks like beer belly man?” another responded.
“Anyone noticed this [...] emoji in the new iOS update? It’s called the Pregnant Man [...] I have so many questions but while we are at it how about a flat Earth emoji?” one user wondered
.