https://sputniknews.com/20220417/apples-latest-iphone-update-includes-pregnant-man-emoji-1094841756.html

Apple’s Latest iPhone Update Includes ‘Pregnant Man’ Emoji

Apple’s Latest iPhone Update Includes ‘Pregnant Man’ Emoji

Social media users have been baffled by IOS15.4.1m, as they are certain that only female bodies can give birth to babies, and demanded proof from the company... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-17T22:58+0000

2022-04-17T22:58+0000

2022-04-17T23:07+0000

pregnant

baby

apple

viral

emoji

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107658/60/1076586064_0:0:3023:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_fdea3fcb7dd8f0b7672b4cc05f185857.jpg

In another woke move, Apple has added ‘pregnant man‘, ‘pregnant person‘, and other gender-neutral emojis with the latest iOS 15.4 update.According to the Wall Street Journal, the update was rolled out in mid-March, but the confusing emojis are only gaining media attention now. In total, there are more than 35 new emojis.Netizens rushed to joke on the matter, suggesting the man is not actually pregnant but rather has just eaten too much (well, here we definitely cannot blame him).“So as everybody knows the new emoji‘s are in a pregnant man [...] so abortion isn’t only a woman’s issue any longer? It’s not women’s healthcare? Men can have abortions [too]? Don’t think it looks like beer belly man?” another responded.“Anyone noticed this [...] emoji in the new iOS update? It’s called the Pregnant Man [...] I have so many questions but while we are at it how about a flat Earth emoji?” one user wondered.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pregnant, baby, apple, viral, emoji, social media