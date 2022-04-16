https://sputniknews.com/20220416/whats-the-true-origin-of-the-explosion-on-russias-flagship-1094793979.html
What’s the True Origin of the Explosion on Russia’s Flagship?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about doubts regarding the origin of an explosion on a Russian flagship, CNN’s embarrassing hit piece attempt aimed at Radio Sputnik, and how backroom Big Pharma deals happen in Congress.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | What’s the True Origin of the Explosion on Russia’s Flagship?Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Mainstream Media Wage War on Free Speech PlatformsJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | How Backroom Big Pharma Deals HappenIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the Kiev regime’s claims that Ukraine’s cruiser missiles hit a Russian flagship and the doubt regarding the true origin of the explosion. We also talked about whether Russia's strategy of avoiding Ukrainian military outposts is now outdated given NATO’s belligerence.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on CNN’s embarrassing attempt at a hit piece against Radio Sputnik, Clinton lawyer Michael Susman getting pulled back to court as John Durham continues his investigation into the Russiagate hoax, and the mainstream media going after independent free speech outlets.In the third hour, Joel Segal joined the conversation to talk about Big Pharma raising costs on lifesaving medicine despite seeing record profits, how backroom deals happen in Congress, and Diane Feinstein’s aides reporting a cognitive decline in the 88-year-old senator.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the Kiev regime’s claims that Ukraine’s cruiser missiles hit a Russian flagship and the doubt regarding the true origin of the explosion. We also talked about whether Russia's strategy of avoiding Ukrainian military outposts is now outdated given NATO’s belligerence.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on CNN’s embarrassing attempt at a hit piece against Radio Sputnik, Clinton lawyer Michael Susman getting pulled back to court as John Durham continues his investigation into the Russiagate hoax, and the mainstream media going after independent free speech outlets.
In the third hour, Joel Segal joined the conversation to talk about Big Pharma raising costs on lifesaving medicine despite seeing record profits, how backroom deals happen in Congress, and Diane Feinstein’s aides reporting a cognitive decline in the 88-year-old senator.
