Weekly News Wrap Up; CNN Runs Sputnik Hit Piece; Russia Sanctions Blowback on the EU

US Diplomat Jake Sullivan said that the US wants a world with an independent Ukraine and a weakened Russia even as the US displays complete control of the... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap Up; CNN Runs Sputnik Hit Piece; Russia Sanctions Blowback on the EU US Diplomat Jake Sullivan said that the US wants a world with an independent Ukraine and a weakened Russia even as the US displays complete control of the Ukrainian government and military.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. CNN runs a hit piece on Radio Sputnik in which they argue that "doubt" is synonymous with misinformation. Also, we discuss the NYC subway shooting, Biden's crashing poll numbers, and China's role in the ongoing reordering of world power.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the fallout from the Ukraine crisis. French candidate Marine LePen is courting left leaning voters as she looks to unseat a firmly entrenched EU leader. Dr. Horne explains the political and economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Washington neocons make it clear that they plan to use Ukrainian lives to weaken the Russian Federation. Also, we discuss the Russia and China strategic alliance and Ukrainian President Zelensky's insulting actions towards Germany and Greece.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international politics. Russia has warned the US to stop arming Ukraine. Also, China is reacting harshly to US meddling in Taiwan, Twitter has been involved in extreme censorship, and our panelists discuss the French election and how it can affect the US-run NATO alliance.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, join us to discuss this week's stories. Venezuela is celebrating its 20th anniversary of overcoming a US coup attempt against Hugo Chaves. Also, we discuss censorship and the US information war against the American people, cratering poll numbers for the Democrats, and Europe's plan to drop Russian oil.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

