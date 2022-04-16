International
LIVE: Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Placed Under Arrest Without Possibility of Bail: Report
Earlier in the day, Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko appealed to the relatives of two British mercenaries captured by Russian and Donbass troops in... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International
A court in the western Ukrainian city of Lvov has placed opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk under arrest without the possibility of bail, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday.
16:16 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 16.04.2022)
Earlier in the day, Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko appealed to the relatives of two British mercenaries captured by Russian and Donbass troops in Ukraine to ask their government to influence Kiev to exchange them for her husband. Marchenko also appealed to the Saudi crown prince for help.
A court in the western Ukrainian city of Lvov has placed opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk under arrest without the possibility of bail, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday.
