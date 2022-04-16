https://sputniknews.com/20220416/ukrainian-opposition-politician-medvedchuk-placed-under-arrest-without-possibility-of-bail-report-1094819104.html
Ukrainian Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Placed Under Arrest Without Possibility of Bail: Report
A court in the western Ukrainian city of Lvov has placed opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk under arrest without the possibility of bail, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko appealed to the relatives of two British mercenaries captured by Russian and Donbass troops in Ukraine to ask their government to influence Kiev to exchange them for her husband. Marchenko also appealed to the Saudi crown prince for help.
