Ukrainian Opposition Politician Medvedchuk Placed Under Arrest Without Possibility of Bail: Report

Earlier in the day, Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko appealed to the relatives of two British mercenaries captured by Russian and Donbass troops in... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

A court in the western Ukrainian city of Lvov has placed opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk under arrest without the possibility of bail, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday.

