International
LIVE: Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220416/ukraine-locates-almost-7bln-in-bank-assets-belonging-to-russian-belarusian-firms-1094817964.html
Ukraine Locates Almost $7Bln in Bank Assets Belonging to Russian, Belarusian Firms
Ukraine Locates Almost $7Bln in Bank Assets Belonging to Russian, Belarusian Firms
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian banks store $6.8 billion worth of assets belonging to Russian or Belarusian companies, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-16T14:45+0000
2022-04-16T14:45+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
banks
russia
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107386/66/1073866698_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_8f113e261e362445a9ba868186718d0a.jpg
On 8 April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev plans to nationalise all Russian assets to cover the costs associated with the hostilities."If the banks follow recommendations of the national police and national bank, we can say that about 200 billion hryvnias [$6.8 billion] will not be allowed to be paid to Russia with corresponding tax payments and be used to fund the fighting in Ukraine," Yenin said, as quoted by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.The Ukrainian National Police has launched "additional financial controls" for over 7,000 Ukraine-based companies which "have Russian or Belarusian registration or owners," Yenin was quoted as saying.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220309/govt-commission-backs-tools-to-nationalize-assets-of-foreign-firms-if-they-permanently-exit-russia-1093727101.html
ukraine
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107386/66/1073866698_216:0:3672:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_813c8e9e0fffd764ff3bb91a06c7ab68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, banks, russia, belarus

Ukraine Locates Almost $7Bln in Bank Assets Belonging to Russian, Belarusian Firms

14:45 GMT 16.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / 401(K) 2012 / US dollars (File photo).
US dollars (File photo). - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / 401(K) 2012 /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian banks store $6.8 billion worth of assets belonging to Russian or Belarusian companies, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin said on Saturday.
On 8 April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev plans to nationalise all Russian assets to cover the costs associated with the hostilities.
"If the banks follow recommendations of the national police and national bank, we can say that about 200 billion hryvnias [$6.8 billion] will not be allowed to be paid to Russia with corresponding tax payments and be used to fund the fighting in Ukraine," Yenin said, as quoted by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.
The Ukrainian National Police has launched "additional financial controls" for over 7,000 Ukraine-based companies which "have Russian or Belarusian registration or owners," Yenin was quoted as saying.
Annual environmental campaign Earth Hour - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
Gov't Commission Backs Tools to Nationalize Assets of Foreign Firms If They Permanently Exit Russia
9 March, 19:19 GMT
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала