Ukraine Locates Almost $7Bln in Bank Assets Belonging to Russian, Belarusian Firms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian banks store $6.8 billion worth of assets belonging to Russian or Belarusian companies, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal... 16.04.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian banks store $6.8 billion worth of assets belonging to Russian or Belarusian companies, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin said on Saturday.
On 8 April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev plans to nationalise all Russian assets to cover the costs associated with the hostilities.
"If the banks follow recommendations of the national police and national bank, we can say that about 200 billion hryvnias [$6.8 billion] will not be allowed to be paid to Russia with corresponding tax payments and be used to fund the fighting in Ukraine," Yenin said, as quoted by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.
The Ukrainian National Police has launched "additional financial controls" for over 7,000 Ukraine-based companies which "have Russian or Belarusian registration or owners," Yenin was quoted as saying.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.