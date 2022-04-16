https://sputniknews.com/20220416/ukraine-locates-almost-7bln-in-bank-assets-belonging-to-russian-belarusian-firms-1094817964.html

Ukraine Locates Almost $7Bln in Bank Assets Belonging to Russian, Belarusian Firms

Ukraine Locates Almost $7Bln in Bank Assets Belonging to Russian, Belarusian Firms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian banks store $6.8 billion worth of assets belonging to Russian or Belarusian companies, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T14:45+0000

2022-04-16T14:45+0000

2022-04-16T14:45+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

banks

russia

belarus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107386/66/1073866698_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_8f113e261e362445a9ba868186718d0a.jpg

On 8 April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev plans to nationalise all Russian assets to cover the costs associated with the hostilities."If the banks follow recommendations of the national police and national bank, we can say that about 200 billion hryvnias [$6.8 billion] will not be allowed to be paid to Russia with corresponding tax payments and be used to fund the fighting in Ukraine," Yenin said, as quoted by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.The Ukrainian National Police has launched "additional financial controls" for over 7,000 Ukraine-based companies which "have Russian or Belarusian registration or owners," Yenin was quoted as saying.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220309/govt-commission-backs-tools-to-nationalize-assets-of-foreign-firms-if-they-permanently-exit-russia-1093727101.html

ukraine

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, banks, russia, belarus