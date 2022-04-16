https://sputniknews.com/20220416/twitter-has-always-been-for-sale-jack-dorsey-reacts-to-elon-musks-hostile-takeover-bid-1094817341.html

‘Twitter Has Always Been For Sale’: Jack Dorsey Reacts to Elon Musk’s Hostile Takeover Bid

‘Twitter Has Always Been For Sale’: Jack Dorsey Reacts to Elon Musk’s Hostile Takeover Bid

Twitter’s Board of Directors stated on Friday that it would implement a so-called “poison oil” plan to stall or prevent Elon Musk’s hostile takeover bid after... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T14:16+0000

2022-04-16T14:16+0000

2022-04-16T14:31+0000

twitter

jack dorsey

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082199138_0:227:2835:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_b3fdbde1e00b745951abcd017788c0ff.jpg

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, has waded into the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s attempted hostile takeover bid of the social media platform.After the billionaire tech guru revealed that since initially acquiring 9.2 percent of shares in the microblogging platform he was prepared to offer $43 billion to complete the deal, Dorsey initially refrained from offering a comment.However, on Saturday Dorsey took to Twitter to answer questions posed by a Twitter user, specifically, “Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?”The American Internet entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is the former CEO of Twitter, replied curtly, “No”.He stated on his Twitter account that the public company had “always been for sale”.“That’s the real issue. I wasn’t pushed out. I left”, wrote Dorsey.In announcing his surprise resignation from the platform via a Twitter post back in November 2021, Jack Dorsey had said: “Not sure anyone has heard, but I resigned from Twitter”. He was replaced by chief technology officer Parag Agrawal.Tussle For TwitterEarlier this month, when it appeared that the world’s “richest man” according to Forbes was due to become a board member of Twitter, Jack Dorsey signalled support for the move, saying:Musk, worth $260bn (£200bn), revealed this month that he held a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform, becoming Twitter’s largest shareholder. However, on 11 April, Twitter’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal, said Musk had declined a boardroom offer.Shortly after, on 13 April, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing documenting his bid, Elon Musk confirmed he intended to purchase Twitter in its entirety, adding, “I don’t have confidence in [Twitter’s current] management”.In response to Musk’s bid, Twitter’s board put in place a “poison pill” strategy, according to a Friday press release.The move, given the green light “following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter", would allow the company to flood the market with new shares or offer discounted shares to shareholders if an entity amassed more than a 15 percent stake.Nevertheless, there are conversations between Musk and investors on the issue, sources told the New York Post, saying that, “This is not over”.One option reportedly being considered would see Elon Musk and private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners lunch a bid to take control of Twitter. Silver Lake Partners’ Co-CEO, Egon Durban, is a Twitter board member. There has not been any comment from Silver Lake.

https://sputniknews.com/20220416/he-can-call-himself-ceylon-musk-snapdeal-ceo-suggests-tesla-boss-buy-sri-lanka-instead-of-twitter-1094813957.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220416/twitter-implements-the-poison-pill-strategy-slowing-the-elon-musk-takeover-1094801715.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

twitter, jack dorsey, elon musk