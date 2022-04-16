International
Several People Shot at South Carolina Mall, Police Confirm
Officers have been evacuating the mall, as police are now working at the scene.
The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that several people have been shot at Columbiana Centre mall. The extent of the injuries is unknown so far.
19:19 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 19:30 GMT 16.04.2022)
