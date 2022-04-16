https://sputniknews.com/20220416/several-people-shot-at-ohio-mall---reports-1094822578.html

Several People Shot at South Carolina Mall, Police Confirm

Officers have been evacuating the mall, as police are now working at the scene. 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that several people have been shot at Columbiana Centre mall. The extent of the injuries is unknown so far.

