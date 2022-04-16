https://sputniknews.com/20220416/several-people-shot-at-ohio-mall---reports-1094822578.html
Several People Shot at South Carolina Mall, Police Confirm
The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that several people have been shot at Columbiana Centre mall. The extent of the injuries is unknown so far.
"Update: We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time. #ColumbiaPDSC officers have been evacuating the mall and getting people to safety," the police tweeted.