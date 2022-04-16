International
Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of United Russia Faction - Party

13:00 GMT 16.04.2022
A man is seen here sitting next to a stand with United Russia symbols (File)
A man is seen here sitting next to a stand with United Russia symbols (File)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
