Russian MoD Dismisses Zelensky's Estimate of 2,500-3,000 Ukrainian Troops Killed as Lie

On Friday, the Ukrainian president told CNN that about 2,500-3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian-led military operation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's estimate that Ukraine's military losses amount to 2,500-3,000 troops are a "lie," Russian Ministry of Defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said.In Mariupol alone, Ukrainian military losses topped over 4,000 troops killed, he said. "Therefore, Zelensky's recent statements to Western media that Ukraine's military losses during the operation amounted to 2,500-3,000 troops total is simply a lie," the officer said."In total, since the start of the special military operation, 134 Ukrainian aircraft, 460 drones, 246 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,269 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 252 multiple launch rocket systems, 987 pieces of field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,158 special military vehicles have been destroyed," the spokesman added.Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian transport aircraft carrying a large batch of Western weapons near Odessa, and struck 15 enemy targets, including concentrated military equipment and strongholds, in precision missile strikes, Konashenkov said.Commenting on the situation in Mariupol, the officer said that the entire urban area of the city has been completely cleared of Ukrainian troops, neo-Nazi Azov fighters and foreign mercenaries, whose active numbers amount to about 2,500 troops total, and that these forces have been completely trapped on the territory of the Azovstal metal and steelworks. "Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender," he stressed.Konashenkov recalled that at the time of its encirclement on 11 March, Mariupol contained about 8,100 Ukrainian troops, nationalist fighters and foreign mercs. 1,464 have voluntarily surrendered to Russian and Donbass forces since then, and continue to do so.

