Pro-Democrat Operative Sparks Outrage by Condemning Amazon Labor President Over Fox News Appearance

Pro-Democrat Operative Sparks Outrage by Condemning Amazon Labor President Over Fox News Appearance

Outrage among Democrat-affiliated media over the appearance Thursday by Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” has led to fierce denunciations of liberal elites on social media for being ‘out of touch’ with ordinary people. Just days after pro-Democrat outfit Media Matters for America complained “Fox News largely ignored” the Amazon Labor Union’s “historic unionization of an Amazon warehouse” in Staten Island, one of their high-ranking employees drew heavy criticism on Twitter when he attacked the Fox News host for doing just the opposite.But the response received by the apparent Democratic Party media operative (Media Matters founder was once labeled “one of the most influential political operatives in the Democratic party” by Time magazine) probably wasn’t the one he was looking for.The collective reaction by Twitter was perhaps best typified by assistant professor of journalism at Northwestern University Steven Thrasher, who said it’s “very curious how many liberals want Chris Smalls, whose rising coalition is winning in arenas they never have, expect him to conform to their norms and behaviors—even as their coalitions are consistently losing.”But according to labor organizer Yasemin Zahra, “bringing the union message to every major audience” is a crucial part of the labor struggle.Smalls, the former Amazon worker-turned-organizer whose David-versus-Goliath style campaign to unionize the world’s biggest corporation’s huge Staten Island “fulfillment center,” has previously drawn the ire of supposedly-progressive media voices for criticizing US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s lack of support for unionizing workers.Within days of successfully organizing a massive Amazon facility, Chris’s historic achievement was similarly dismissed by other liberal media voices. “No one wins a massive union election alone,” wrote The Nation’s Sarah Jaffe, who complained she was seeing “way too many” many people give Smalls more credit than she believed he was due.As others pointed out on social media, the reporter in question has “never mentioned Chris Smalls by name… until yesterday, after an historic labor victory.”

