Pope Francis Leads Easter Vigil Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican

On 10 April, Pope Francis opened this year's Holy Week before crowds at St. Peter's Square for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as Pope Francis is leading the Easter Vigil mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.The pope will deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing from the balcony over St Peter's at midday on Easter Sunday, 17 April. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death by crucifixion.On Good Friday, 15 April, the pontiff led a Way of the Cross ceremony at Rome’s Colosseum. The Roman tradition of holding the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum on Good Friday dates back to the pontificate of Benedict XIV, who led the Church from 1740 to 1758.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

