https://sputniknews.com/20220416/parisians-rally-against-macron-and-le-pen-ahead-of-presidential-election-runoff--1094811654.html

Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff

Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff

French citizens are going to the polls for the presidential runoff on 24 April to choose between the incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and his main rival... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T12:18+0000

2022-04-16T12:18+0000

2022-04-16T12:19+0000

france

paris

protest

emmanuel macron

marine le pen

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094811629_0:70:3071:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_91546965e2f44bd374518fcf78e18bcb.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Paris, France, where activists have gathered for a rally eight days before the second round of the presidential election is set to take place.Similar protests occurred in Paris earlier this week, with participants shouting "Ni Macron, ni Le Pen!" (neither Macron nor Le Pen) because of their dissatisfaction with the two remaining presidential candidates following the first round of the election.The results of the first round, which took place on 10 April, showed Macron winning 27.8% of the vote and National Rally leader Le Pen getting 23.1%.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff 2022-04-16T12:18+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, paris, protest, emmanuel macron, marine le pen, election, видео