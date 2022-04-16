https://sputniknews.com/20220416/parisians-rally-against-macron-and-le-pen-ahead-of-presidential-election-runoff--1094811654.html
Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff
Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff
French citizens are going to the polls for the presidential runoff on 24 April to choose between the incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and his main rival... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-16T12:18+0000
2022-04-16T12:18+0000
2022-04-16T12:19+0000
france
paris
protest
emmanuel macron
marine le pen
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094811629_0:70:3071:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_91546965e2f44bd374518fcf78e18bcb.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Paris, France, where activists have gathered for a rally eight days before the second round of the presidential election is set to take place.Similar protests occurred in Paris earlier this week, with participants shouting "Ni Macron, ni Le Pen!" (neither Macron nor Le Pen) because of their dissatisfaction with the two remaining presidential candidates following the first round of the election.The results of the first round, which took place on 10 April, showed Macron winning 27.8% of the vote and National Rally leader Le Pen getting 23.1%.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094811629_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fb6374663c3fabcd669c270a5e6cf82c.jpg
Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff
Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff
2022-04-16T12:18+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, paris, protest, emmanuel macron, marine le pen, election, видео
Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff
12:18 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 16.04.2022)
French citizens are going to the polls for the presidential runoff on 24 April to choose between the incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and his main rival, Marine Le Pen.
Watch a live broadcast from Paris, France, where activists have gathered for a rally eight days before the second round of the presidential election is set to take place.
Similar protests occurred in Paris earlier this week, with participants shouting "Ni Macron, ni Le Pen!" (neither Macron nor Le Pen) because of their dissatisfaction with the two remaining presidential candidates following the first round of the election.
The results of the first round, which took place on 10 April, showed Macron winning 27.8% of the vote and National Rally leader Le Pen getting 23.1%.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.