https://sputniknews.com/20220416/musk-twitter-boards-economic-interests-simply-not-aligned-with-shareholders-1094823270.html

Musk: Twitter Board’s ‘Economic Interests Simply Not Aligned With Shareholders’

Musk: Twitter Board’s ‘Economic Interests Simply Not Aligned With Shareholders’

Influential observers say the public fight for control of Twitter could represent a battle over the future of free speech itself. 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T22:09+0000

2022-04-16T22:09+0000

2022-04-16T22:12+0000

elon musk

twitter

social media

free speech

jack dorsey

shareholders

takeover

viral

business

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094823226_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_f3dc242e71bd1d3f6e664a7424989615.jpg

The battle between the board of social media giant Twitter and the world’s richest person continued Saturday as Elon Musk responded to a post claiming that in light of co-founder Jack Dorsey’s departure, the board of Twitter collectively owns a mere 0.12% of the company’s total shares: Just hours before, Musk voiced his agreement with a viral tweet claiming that a successful effort to thwart Musk’s Twitter takeover bid would prove “the game is rigged.”On Friday, it was revealed that Twitter’s board of directors had voted unanimously to adopt a 'limited duration shareholder rights plan,' otherwise known as a 'poison pill,' to allow other shareholders to purchase the shares of anyone who acquires more than 15% of Twitter stock, in an apparent attempt to sabotage Musk’s takeover plans. This came just a day after Musk announced his "final offer" to purchase the company outright for $42 billion, at a mark up of around $6/share.But the billionaire hasn’t just been locking horns with Twitter's board of relative business unknowns, he’s also taken on asset management behemoths like Vanguard and Blackrock, whose combined assets were said to exceed $16.5 trillion in 2021 and who now reportedly control 16.8% of all Twitter shares after Vanguard increased its stake to 10.3% on the heels of Musk’s April 4th announcement that he’d become the company’s largest shareholder.Fox News host Tucker Carlson has publicly suggested Musk could call on those who want to help him “restore free speech” and “democratize” Twitter by buying Twitter shares and pledging their votes to support his takeover effort.

https://sputniknews.com/20220416/he-can-call-himself-ceylon-musk-snapdeal-ceo-suggests-tesla-boss-buy-sri-lanka-instead-of-twitter-1094813957.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

elon musk, twitter, social media, free speech, jack dorsey, shareholders, takeover, viral, business