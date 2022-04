https://sputniknews.com/20220416/moscow-bans-uks-johnson-other-top-officials-from-entering-russia---foreign-ministry-1094812075.html

Moscow Bans UK's Johnson, Other Top Officials From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

Moscow Bans UK's Johnson, Other Top Officials From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has enrolled individual sanctions against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, Defence Minister Ben... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T09:51+0000

2022-04-16T09:51+0000

2022-04-16T09:51+0000

world

uk

russia

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083113340_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8155e23d204e29ed1efe9cbf854b1817.jpg

"It was decided to include key members of the British government and a number of political figures to the Russian 'stop list' amid the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed in particular in the imposition of sanctions against senior officials of the Russian Federation," the statement read.The ministry noted that new sanctions are in response to London's information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, containing it and strangling its economy.The ministry also accused the United Kingdom of deliberately inflaming the situation around Ukraine, sending lethal arms to Kiev, and pushing other countries to impose sanctions against Russia, as well as "the Russophobic course of the British authorities."The list includes a total of 13 UK officials, with the outlook of being expanded "in the near future" to include politicians and members of parliament.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, uk, russia, boris johnson