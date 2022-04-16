https://sputniknews.com/20220416/medvedchuks-wife-asks-putin-to-help-free-her-husband-in-prisoner-swap-with-ukraine-1094820203.html

Medvedchuk's Wife Asks Putin to Help Free Her Husband in Prisoner Swap With Ukraine

She also said that her husband has agreed to be exchanged for captured Ukrainian soldiers and be handed over to Russia if Moscow and Kiev reach such an... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

The wife of Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, Oksana Marchenko, has released a video address to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to help free her husband in a prisoner swap with Ukraine. "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! I am the wife of Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk. I am addressing you to ask for your help in freeing my husband, who was illegally detained by the Kiev authorities for political reasons...Viktor Medvedchuk has given his consent to an exchange and extradition to Russia if the Russian and Ukrainian sides reach relevant agreements," Marchenko said.Earlier in the day, Marchenko called on the relatives of two British mercenaries captured by Russian forces in Ukraine to ask their government to influence Kiev to exchange them for her husband. She also appealed to the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for help.

