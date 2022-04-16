https://sputniknews.com/20220416/marilyn-manson-attempts-to-dismiss-abuse-lawsuit-against-him---media-1094820975.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/police-reportedly-search-marilyn-mansons-la-home-amid-probe-into-sexual-assault-claims-1091130827.html
Marilyn Manson’s accuser and former assistant Ashley Walters prepares to battle him in court, at whose hands she says she suffered “horrific” abuse, just as Manson makes a third attempt to have her lawsuit against him kicked out of court, Rolling Stone reports.
According to the magazine, Manson (who was born Bryan Hugh Warner) argues that Walters’ allegations – including those of sexual assault, sexual harassment, discrimination, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress – are barred by the statute of limitations as they date back to 2010 and 2011, though Walters herself argues that she qualifies for the delayed discovery rule.
The demurrer filed by Manson in Los Angeles County Superior Court says that “plaintiff contradictorily claims that throughout her employment she was cognizant of a need to hide from her employer, while simultaneously arguing that she did not know that her employer was committing arguably actionable acts towards her.”
Walter’s lawyer James Vagnini said, however, they believe that their “amended complaint specifically addresses the court’s concerns and establishes that Ms. Walters suffered such severe harm while working for Mr. Warner that she repressed the vast majority of abuse she was subjected to, and that the nature of the abuse should strip [Warner] of any statute of limitations defense.”
“Regardless of the outcome, we will continue to work to expose Mr. Warner for exactly who he is, a narcissistic predator and pathological violator,” he added.
Walters, as the magazine points out, asserts that she only discovered her injuries in October 2020 when she joined a support group that included Manson’s former girlfriends Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, and entered therapy, becoming able to “fully understand” that Manson’s alleged actions caused her “near-immediate repression” of the alleged abuse.
30 November 2021, 06:09 GMT
A court hearing on Walter’s case is reportedly scheduled to take place next month.