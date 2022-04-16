https://sputniknews.com/20220416/kim-jong-un-presides-over-day-of-the-sun-parade-in-pyongyang-1094821718.html

Kim Jong-un Presides Over Day of the Sun Parade in Pyongyang

Kim Jong-un Presides Over Day of the Sun Parade in Pyongyang

Commercial satellite imagery reportedly indicates that North Korea seems to be preparing a large military parade that may take place later this month. 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T18:59+0000

2022-04-16T18:59+0000

2022-04-16T18:59+0000

asia & pacific

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

pyongyang

kim jong-un

parade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094821787_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_519b824d23f0c6aef300f2917087ce74.jpg

North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un presided over a massive civilian parade held in the country’s capital of Pyongyang on the 110th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung.Kim Il-sung’s birthday is observed annually in North Korea since 1968 as a public holiday, known as Day of the Sun since 1997 (three years since Kim Il-sung’s death).At the same time, commercial satellite images reportedly suggest some sort of preparations for a large military parade in the North Korean capital, which may take on 25 April – a public holiday known as the Military Foundation Day that commemorates the anniversary of the country’s armed forces’ foundation.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

asia & pacific, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), pyongyang, kim jong-un, parade