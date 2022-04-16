International
Live Video: Pope Francis Leads Easter Vigil Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican
Kim Jong-un Presides Over Day of the Sun Parade in Pyongyang
Commercial satellite imagery reportedly indicates that North Korea seems to be preparing a large military parade that may take place later this month. 16.04.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094821787_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_519b824d23f0c6aef300f2917087ce74.jpg
North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un presided over a massive civilian parade held in the country’s capital of Pyongyang on the 110th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung.Kim Il-sung’s birthday is observed annually in North Korea since 1968 as a public holiday, known as Day of the Sun since 1997 (three years since Kim Il-sung’s death).At the same time, commercial satellite images reportedly suggest some sort of preparations for a large military parade in the North Korean capital, which may take on 25 April – a public holiday known as the Military Foundation Day that commemorates the anniversary of the country’s armed forces’ foundation.
18:59 GMT 16.04.2022
This picture taken on April 15, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) giving a speech at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the Day of the Sun, the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang.
This picture taken on April 15, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) giving a speech at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the Day of the Sun, the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang.
