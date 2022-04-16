https://sputniknews.com/20220416/kim-jong-un-presides-over-day-of-the-sun-parade-in-pyongyang-1094821718.html
Kim Jong-un Presides Over Day of the Sun Parade in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un Presides Over Day of the Sun Parade in Pyongyang
Commercial satellite imagery reportedly indicates that North Korea seems to be preparing a large military parade that may take place later this month.
North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un presided over a massive civilian parade held in the country's capital of Pyongyang on the 110th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather and Democratic People's Republic of Korea's founder Kim Il-sung.Kim Il-sung's birthday is observed annually in North Korea since 1968 as a public holiday, known as Day of the Sun since 1997 (three years since Kim Il-sung's death).At the same time, commercial satellite images reportedly suggest some sort of preparations for a large military parade in the North Korean capital, which may take on 25 April – a public holiday known as the Military Foundation Day that commemorates the anniversary of the country's armed forces' foundation.
North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un presided over a massive civilian parade held in the country’s capital of Pyongyang on the 110th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung.
Kim Il-sung’s birthday is observed annually in North Korea since 1968 as a public holiday, known as Day of the Sun since 1997 (three years since Kim Il-sung’s death).
According to AP, North Korea had apparently celebrated this year’s holiday without showcasing their military might, and the country’s state media made no mention of any speech or comments made by Kim Jong-un on that day.
At the same time, commercial satellite images reportedly suggest some sort of preparations for a large military parade in the North Korean capital, which may take on 25 April – a public holiday known as the Military Foundation Day that commemorates the anniversary of the country’s armed forces’ foundation.