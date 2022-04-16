https://sputniknews.com/20220416/he-is-doing-his-job-im-doing-mine-jen-psaki-clears-the-air-about-her-remarks-on-peter-doocy-1094814876.html

'He is Doing His Job, I’m Doing Mine': Jen Psaki Clears the Air About Her Remarks on Peter Doocy

'He is Doing His Job, I’m Doing Mine': Jen Psaki Clears the Air About Her Remarks on Peter Doocy

In a recent tweet of hers, Psaki argued that the “full video” of a podcast shows that she was merely “critical of the slant of some Fox topics” rather than of... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T12:21+0000

2022-04-16T12:21+0000

2022-04-16T12:21+0000

us

jen psaki

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082195919_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3fe43e0d8b8e218b1db7e567e9d08d1c.jpg

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has stepped forward to clarify the situation with a particular remark she recently made about Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy.Earlier this week, when asked during the recording of an episode of the “Save the Pod” podcast, Psaki was asked whether Doocy "is a stupid son of a b*tch or does he just play one on TV", to which she replied: "He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a b*tch".Addressing the matter in a tweet she posted on Friday, Psaki explained: “Full video shows I also told a story about Peter’s grace last night and made very clear I was not being critical of him or any reporter at Fox, and instead was critical of the slant of some Fox topics”.“He is doing his job. I am doing mine”, she added. “We debate. We disagree. I respect that”.Psaki’s tweet elicited praise from many members of her social media audience, with some netizens lauding her as an “excellent press secretary”.There were also those, however, who suggested that “someone got told to apologize”, while one netizen quipped: “That's okay. You work for a White House where everyone sounds like a stupid son of a b*tch”.In January, US President Joe Biden was caught on hot mic muttering "What a stupid son of a b*tch", right after Doocy asked him whether the POTUS thinks inflation "is a political liability ahead of the midterms".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, jen psaki, social media