https://sputniknews.com/20220416/ghislaine-maxwells-brother-suggests-why-prince-andrew-likely-opted-for-settlement-with-his-accuser-1094818123.html

Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Suggests Why Prince Andrew Likely Opted for Settlement With His Accuser

Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Suggests Why Prince Andrew Likely Opted for Settlement With His Accuser

Prince Andrew reached a settlement with Victoria Giuffre in February this year, having agreed to shell out a significant sum of money as part of the deal. 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-16T15:28+0000

2022-04-16T15:28+0000

2022-04-16T15:28+0000

society

prince andrew

virginia roberts giuffre

settlement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093112772_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_af2fefa68491d49e9282d9db5da485a3.jpg

Ian Maxwell, brother of Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, recently offered his take on Prince Andrew’s settlement with Victoria Giuffre (nee Roberts), Epstein’s former "sex slave" who alleged that Jeffrey and Ghislaine forced her to have sex with the Duke of York when she was only 17.According to MailOnline, while the British royal ended up paying an estimated £12 million in his deal with Giuffree, Ghislaine’s brother suggested that Andrew may have had no other option in the matter.He also speculated that, while he supposes "it suited both parties that ultimately it went the way it went", he also thinks that Prince Andrew "may well have wished to take his chance and he may well have gone home on it".In February, Prince Andrew’s legal team reached the out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, with the Duke of York accepting that Virginia was a "victim of abuse".The royal, however, purportedly did not offer any admission of liability or statement of innocence regarding the Giuffre’s allegations in the settlement, just as he consistently denied her claims before.

https://sputniknews.com/20220405/prince-andrew-faces-new-questions-over-receiving-more-than-1-million-from-turkish-fraudster-1094495578.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

society, prince andrew, virginia roberts giuffre, settlement