Despite Negative Impact on Tourism, Hotel Manager in Sri Lanka Fully Supports Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) Tommy Yang

Growing up in Mirissa, a popular destination for tourists in southern Sri Lanka, Rusiru Uyanahewa moved to the country’s commercial capital Colombo when he finished his studies at 19 years old to look for a bright future.During his 10 years in Colombo, Uyanahewa worked at a number of international banks, gave guitar lessons as a private tutor and took a job at a call centre. But the skyrocketing inflation and rising cost of living caused by the debt crisis in Sri Lanka made it more and more difficult for him to stay in the commercial capital.Instead, Uyanahewa decided to move back to his hometown Mirissa last year to stay with his parents, while he tried to apply for jobs in eastern European countries such as Romania.While he was taking Romanian language lessons to prepare for his application, Uyanahewa applied for a position at a local hotel in Mirissa, where foreign tourists finally were able to return after the government lifted COVID-19 related restrictions.Although he was hired initially as a receptionist in last November, Uyanahewa was promoted to be the general manager of the hotel named Beach & Bliss Mirissa within two months.Cancellations From Foreign GuestsHowever, Uyanahewa’s good fortune in the tourism industry was short-lived when the economic crisis in Sri Lanka reached it peak in late March and triggered nationwide protests.Before the economic crisis hit, the Beach & Bliss Mirissa hotel was fully booked throughout the whole month of April. But rising fuel costs and regular power cuts led to more and more cancellations from foreign tourists.Uyanahewa explained that many foreign tourists coming to Sri Lanka wouldn’t want to just stay in one place like Mirissa for a few days. Most of the foreigners wanted to drive around to experience the different astounding sceneries in various parts of the country.The fuel shortage in Sri Lanka has also triggered continued power outages throughout the country. The regular power cuts became another challenge for hotel operators.The backup generator at his hotel is also very important for providing a stable internet connection of its guests.Uyanahewa added that his hotel’s backup generator became one of its key attractions because the guests could enjoy air conditioning and WiFi in their rooms without disruptions.No Travel InsuranceThe deep economic crisis and subsequent fuel and food shortages have triggered massive protests, led by the younger generation like Uyanahewa, throughout various regions in Sri Lanka since late March. A large number of protesters continued to camp outside the presidential residence in Colombo, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Uyanahewa acknowledge that the unrest was another factor that led to the cancellation from foreign tourists, although he believed the tourists would not face any harm from the protests.The hotel manager argued that most of the cancellations related to the protests were because of the travel insurance companies’ decisions.Saving Sri Lanka’s FutureNevertheless, Uyanahewa pointed out that the economic crisis and the demands from the protesters were much more important issues than the protests’ negative impact on the tourism industry.The hotel manager believed the protests were trying to preserve the country’s future.Uyanahewa plans to travel to Colombo to join the protests himself for at least one day, after he finishes his shift during the New Year’s holidays in Sri Lanka this week.

