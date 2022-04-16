https://sputniknews.com/20220416/deliberately-planted-charges-in-possible-insider-attack-could-be-behind-blasts-at-us-syria-base--1094815285.html

'Deliberately Planted' Charges in Possible 'Insider' Attack Could Be Behind Blasts at US Syria Base

An "indirect fire attack" on coalition forces in north-eastern Syria left several soldiers injured, stated the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant...

Explosions at a US military base in Syria that reportedly injured four soldiers and were first classified as an “indirect attack” may have been triggered by deliberately planted charges inside the facility, according to the Military Times.The incident, which occurred on 7 April, was at first blamed on artillery fire by Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR). According to the initial assessment by CJTF-OIR, “two rounds of indirect fire... struck two support buildings” at Green Village on April 7, and four US service members were “being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries”.However, on 15 April, the group in charge of US operations in Iraq and Syria said in a posted statement that a further investigation pointed to “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by an unknown individual or individuals, targeting the shower facility and ammunition holding area.CJTF-OIR, set up to coordinate the US-led coalition against Daesh* terrorists in Syria and Iraq, is currently in charge of several hundred US troops in eastern Syria. Stationed without any legal claim, such as an invitation from the government in Damascus or a mandate from the UN Security Council, the force is overseeing the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia. Together with the SDF, wielding control over the country's oil-rich eastern provinces, Washington insists that its forces prevent Daesh remnants from gaining access to oil sites.The US previously claimed that it had stamped out the terrorist group's remaining foothold in the country. Damascus has accused the US of plundering its resources – something that has been repeatedly evidenced by large convoys of American forces transporting Syrian crude out of the country. Washington unabashedly claims that the proceeds from the sale of the oil go to the SDF.Remaining US troops in Syria and Iraq have previously come under rocket and mortar attacks. Washington has typically blamed these on Daesh holdouts or Shia militias allegedly allied with Iran. However, the idea of possible “infiltration”, base security lapses, or even an insider attack presents a novel development, the outlet added.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

